Colts Add Pro Bowl WR Help on 1-Year Deal Amid Alec Pierce Recovery

Alec Pierce has yet to take the practice field due to ankle surgery he had during the offseason. It was expected the WR would return sometime during training camp, but it appears he won’t feature at all.

With the loss of Pierce, who signed a four-year, $116 million deal in the offseason, the Indianapolis Colts need some help on offense to take his spot.

According to Jordan Schultz, the Indianapolis Colts have signed former Los Angeles Chargers star Keenan Allen to a one-year deal worth $8.32 million.

“BREAKING: The #Colts are signing 6x Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen to a 1-year deal worth up to $8.32M, multiple sources tell me. A big-time weapon for Daniel Jones, as Allen reunites with HC Shane Steichen from their days together with the Chargers in a deal done by @ZekeSandhu of @KlutchSports.”

The Colts get much-needed help while Pierce returns from his surgery

Keenan Allen Reunites with Former Offensive Coordinator

Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds said that he isn’t concerned about Alec Pierce and said the WR is doing fine. But with Week 1 edging closer and Pierce not appearing at camp should signal that the Colts need help on offense.

Coming in is Keenan Allen, who knows Shane Steichen’s offensive system, as he was the wide receiver’s offensive coordinator in the 2019 and 2020 system with the LA Chargers — the interim in the earlier season and with the official duties in 2020.

In his one full season with Steichen as his OC, Allen logged 100 receptions for 992 yards and 8 touchdowns, earning him a Pro Bowl nod.

“He’s a very talented player, but the thing that makes him special is that he works at it every day,” Steichen said of Allen when the duo was back in LA. “He comes to work every day and you can see it with his preparation, how he goes about practice. He practices hard and then it shows up in the games.”

“That’s just the player that he is. He works and he wants to win. He’s very detailed in his route-running. He’s a heck of a player.”

Now with the AFC South squad, the Indianapolis Colts get a player who has some knowledge of the system and won’t need much of a refresher and could get through right at the wolves before the start of the 2026 season.

Reunited with his former offensive coordinator, Keenan Allen could play a strong part in the Colts’ offense at the beginning of the season.

Alec Pierce Could Miss Start of Season

As noted above, Alec Pierce underwent surgery on his ankle to fix a “lingering” injury that bothered him in the 2025 season.

Shane Steichen has noted that Pierce will miss the upcoming week’s joint practice and preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The wide receiver also had another PRP injection, which helps the player in his healing process and reduces pain, which caused some eyebrows to be raised.

If the WR remains out for a longer period than originally expected, Keenan Allen could be the first option read for Indy if Pierce continues to be out.