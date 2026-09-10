Colts Make Alec Pierce Decision Before Ravens Matchup

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce underwent ankle surgery in the offseason and has had a slow recovery that prevented him from practicing at training camp.

The receiver eventually returned to the practice field after the preseason and has been a limited participant, slowly getting back into the groove.

While the Colts would like Pierce on the field for Week 1, the team understands not to rush him back when he is not 100%.

Head coach Shane Steichen confirmed earlier in the week that the WR, who signed a four-year, $116 million contract in the offseason, will play, but did not reveal how often Pierce would be on the field.

New reports reveal how much Indianapolis will use Alec Pierce in the season opener.

Alec Pierce to be “Eased Into the Rotation”

Since being drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2022 NFL Draft, Alec Pierce has grown into one of the team’s better weapons on offense.

The wide receiver has logged 2,934 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns on 157 catches, with Pierce having his first 1,000-yard season in 2025.

According to Tony Pauline of Essentially Sports, Pierce will be slowly reintegrated into the Colts offense while the depth will get more snaps in the season opener.

“On Wednesday, those same sources told me that they expect Pierce to suit up for Sunday’s game against the [Baltimore] Ravens but that the team will be very cautious with their highly paid receiver,” Pauline wrote. “Expect Pierce to be eased into the rotation, and a heavier-than-usual workload will be given to the Colts’ fourth and fifth receivers. I’m [also] told Pierce is excited about getting back to work and reconnecting with Daniel Jones.”

Pierce logged his 1,000-yard season with Jones throwing his way the majority of the season and will get another season with him.

Now that Jones has more knowledge of Shane Steichen and Jim Bob Cooter’s offensive system and is now healthy after his two leg injuries, the wide receiver could continue where he left off last season.

Colts Wide Receiver Room Entering Week 1

After Alec Pierce’s ankle surgery, it was reported that the wide receiver was to return sometime during training camp/preseason. With Pierce not returning until later, the Indianapolis Colts had to sign another receiver for some depth.

Indy signed Keenan Allen to a one-year deal, a player who knows Shane Steichen’s offense and won’t need much reintegration ahead of the season opener.

After Pierce, Josh Downs has the most experience with the Colts coaching staff and offense, which would have made him the de facto WR1 to start the season.

Tyler Warren had a strong rookie season, leading all rookie tight ends in receptions and receiving yards and will have an expanded role entering his second season.

If Alec Pierce returns in a limited role, it would be a major positive for the Colts. But with the lack of practice and some depth in the receiving room, Week 2 seems like a better chance for him to return at full capacity.