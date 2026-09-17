Colts’ Anthony Richardson News Emerges Before Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts are going to need better quarterback play than they got in Week 1 to contend for the AFC South Division title in 2026.

That’s likely going to be all about Daniel Jones, but those paying close attention will realize Anthony Richardson is still in the picture, too.

Richardson was the Colts’ QB2 in the Week 1 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, a 41-23 defeat in which Richardson didn’t see the field.

Jones was 19-for-31 passing and didn’t look like the prolific, efficient passer from early in the 2025 campaign.

The veteran Jones is returning from season-ending injury, so there could just be some rust for him to shake off.

But if struggles were to continue, fans would be looking toward Richardson’s still untapped potential.

The Colts are preparing for Sunday Night Football in Week 2, when they’ll take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Richardson is at least trying to stay in the conversation.

Anthony Richardson Injury News

Richardson didn’t practice on Wednesday due to what the Colts are listing as a groin injury.

The former No. 4 overall pick was back on the practice field on Thursday, though.

#Colts QB2 Anthony Richardson Sr. (groin) appears to be practicing in some capacity today. He did not practice yesterday. pic.twitter.com/fp7pdXmrbW — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) September 17, 2026

In that clip, Richardson drops back and moves athletically to his left, something that someone dealing with a bad groin injury probably wouldn’t be able to do so smoothyl.

Given that Richardson didn’t play in Week 1, it’s not readily apparent when he got hurt, but it also looks like it can’t be too bad.

Would Colts Bench Daniel Jones?

It seems unlikely that the Colts would bench Jones anytime soon.

All signs from last season point to Jones having the edge over Richardson in the eyes of the coaches.

A 2025 preseason competition went Jones’ way, in part because Richardson dealt with some injury troubles, but then it looked like the ideal outcome when Indianapolis began the season with an 8-2 record.

Jones had the Colts’ offense humming in a way that brought statistical comparisons to the Rams‘ famous “Greatest Show on Turf.” The season ended disappointingly, as Jones was hurt and Philip Rivers and Riley Leonard had to play down the stretch.

Richardson was unavailable at that point because an odd pregame injury had resulted in an eye problem for him that kept him on the sideline.

There was no competition this summer. The best Richardson could do was prove he belonged as the Colts’ backup.

They opted not to trade him, and so now he’s lingering, in position to play if Indy needs to call on him.

Richardson’s Colts chapter hasn’t been what it was hoped to be, at least so far. But if he’s healthy and can stick around, there’s still always the chance he could change the narrative.