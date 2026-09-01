Colts’ Anthony Richardson Trade Decision Is Contrary to Contract Status

The Indianapolis Colts have made up their mind about trading Anthony Richardson. And after an offseason of rumors, and with Richardson’s contract clock ticking, the choice is contrary to what many were expecting.

Colts GM Chris Ballard told reporters that Richardson will “be an Indianapolis Colt this year,” during a press conference on Tuesday.

The Athletic’s James Boyd asked a follow-up question about whether that meant Richardson wouldn’t be traded.

“That’s one of those loaded box-in questions,” Ballard replied.

#Colts GM Chris Ballard said Anthony Richardson Sr. “will be an Indianapolis Colt this year.” I followed up and asked if that means he won’t trade AR. Ballard skirted the question. “That’s one of those loaded box-in questions. … He is gonna be an Indianapolis Colt this year.” pic.twitter.com/BxoWPeDtkt — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) September 1, 2026

Still, it appears for now that this does indeed mean a Richardson trade isn’t quickly forthcoming.

Given that his contract doesn’t keep him in Indy for much longer, it has the potential to be an odd year for the former No. 4 overall pick.

Anthony Richardson Contract

Richardson will be playing the final year of his four-year rookie contract in 2026. He’ll be occupying a cap hit of $10.816 million.

First-round picks get four-year deals with a potential fifth-year option on them, but the Colts had previously chosen to decline Richardson’s fifth-year option, which would’ve cost more than $22 million for the 2027 season.

That means that when this season is over, barring a surprise extension, Richardson will be a free agent.

Anthony Richardson Stats

Richardson has played 17 games in his first three seasons in the NFL, battling both injuries and ineffectiveness.

He started four games as a rookie, going 2-2. In 2024, he went 6-5 in 11 starts. Both of his appearances in 2025 came off the bench.

Overall, Richardson has a 50.6% completion rate in the NFL with 11 passing touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Richardson has run 115 times for 634 yards (5.5 yards per carry) and 10 touchdowns.

Colts QB Depth Chart

The Colts are counting on Daniel Jones to return from his torn Achilles and be their No. 1 quarterback for the second season in a row.

One argument for keeping Richardson would be concern about how well Jones will heal from his ailment.

Richardson isn’t even expected to be Jones’ direct backup, though. As of the start of September, it looks like that role belongs to former Notre Dame star Riley Leonard, who was a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

With all that said, it makes keeping Richardson rather than trading him for some kind of draft capital a bit curious. The Colts clearly can’t quite give up on him, though, and so Richardson is still around, at least for now.