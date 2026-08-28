Report: Colts Get Major Anthony Richardson Trade News

Anthony Richardson’s future with the Indianapolis Colts remains one of the more closely watched quarterback situations heading into the final stages of the preseason. The former No. 4 overall pick has seen his role change significantly since entering the NFL in 2023, with Daniel Jones currently positioned as Indianapolis’ starter.

Richardson is also competing with rookie Riley Leonard for the backup quarterback job. The Colts have maintained that they want to carry three quarterbacks, giving the competition added importance as the regular season approaches. Richardson’s situation has also been shaped by his trade request, which remains active.

With roster cuts approaching Sunday and teams evaluating their quarterback depth, Richardson’s status has become a situation to watch around the league.

Teams Have Called Colts About Anthony Richardson Trade

Multiple teams have contacted the Indianapolis Colts about a potential Anthony Richardson trade, according to Benjamin Allbright, adding another development to the quarterback’s uncertain future.

Allbright indicated that several quarterbacks could be on the move in the coming weeks and listed Richardson among the players who have had calls placed on them with varying levels of interest.

The development does not mean a trade is imminent. ProFootball Network noted that Allbright is not reporting that deals are close, but that discussions involving the quarterbacks are ongoing.

Richardson’s inclusion is notable because the Colts have repeatedly indicated they want to keep three quarterbacks. Assistant general manager Ed Dodds recently explained the team’s position when asked about keeping Richardson rather than trading him.

“We want to have three (QBs) that can play,” Dodds said. “So, if he’s one of them, he’s gonna be here.”

Richardson was also asked about those comments after Indianapolis’ preseason game against Atlanta.

“Just looking forward to help the team,” Richardson said.

“If they truly believe that I still have a chance to be on this squad, then I’d love that. I just want to be able to contribute, put my best foot forward, and help the team win.”

The latest calls from other teams, therefore, add another layer to a situation the Colts have not publicly indicated they are eager to change.

Anthony Richardson Remains In Backup Competition

Richardson’s current position with Indianapolis is different from where the organization expected him to be when it selected him fourth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Daniel Jones has been established as the starter, while Richardson and Riley Leonard are competing for the No. 2 role.

Head coach Shane Steichen has not set a timetable for making the final backup decision.

Richardson’s preseason performances have also been part of that evaluation. Neither Richardson nor Leonard performed particularly well against Atlanta, while Richardson had a stronger showing against New England.

His ability to extend plays provides a different element to the Colts’ offense.

The Colts have also continued to publicly back keeping Richardson despite his trade request. His trade request remains on the table, but Indianapolis has not appeared particularly willing to move him.

For Richardson, his most recent comments indicate that he remains focused on contributing if the Colts decide to keep him.

His regular-season production has been limited. Last season, Richardson appeared in two games and completed one of two passes for nine yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions. He finished with a 62.5 passer rating and a 20.9 QBR.

With one preseason game against Detroit remaining and roster cuts approaching, Richardson’s status will remain a key storyline around the Colts.

Teams making calls now could create another option for Indianapolis, but any potential move would depend on whether the Colts receive an offer they believe justifies moving on from the former first-round pick.