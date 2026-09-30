Colts’ Anthony Richardson Trade Update Arrives Before Week 4

Anthony Richardson is still a member of the Indianapolis Colts.

Given all the speculation and rumors, it feels a bit odd that he hasn’t been traded yet. But just being a logical trade candidate, versus actually getting sent to a new team, are two different things.

Evidently, the Colts have found enough reason to not trade their backup QB yet.

Will he be moved? That’s a more interesting question, and if it’s going to happen, there’s not a lot of time.

Richardson is in the last year of his contract with the Colts. If he makes it to the end of the year, he’ll go to free agency.

Indy could always sign him back to remain a QB2, but that seems unlikely if it gets to that point.

The Colts may simply be keeping Richardson to be a potentially competent backup to Daniel Jones, but at some point, it’ll be decision time for Indianapolis.

Anthony Richardson Trade Update

ESPN insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano discussed the idea of a Colts trade in a new article on Wednesday.

Graziano speculated that a trade could still be coming that would return a late-round draft pick.

“A guy we don’t hear much about anymore is Anthony Richardson Sr., and I still wonder if someone will throw a late-round pick at the Colts for a chance to salvage his talent,” Graziano writes. “There was the whole kerfuffle in the offseason about him demanding a trade, but we never heard much about teams being interested in acquiring him. As the season goes on and the Colts get closer to the end of his rookie contract, maybe they’re willing to take less to move on.”

There is certainly a point, depending on the Colts’ record, that it may simply make sense to take even a little bit of value for the former No. 4 overall pick, rather than letting him leave in free agency for nothing.

Some wondered whether the New York Giants, after Jaxson Dart’s injury, would call, but apparently they never did.

“The Giants never called Indianapolis about Richardson’s availability, but my sense is that the Colts don’t want to trade him right now,” Fowler writes. “Perhaps that changes, but Richardson is QB2 despite neither he nor third-stringer Riley Leonard having particularly good camps. Richardson would welcome the chance to learn behind the scenes in the McVay or Shanahan trees, but that doesn’t feel feasible, at least this season.”

Path Forward for Anthony Richardson

As Fowler writes above, Richardson would benefit from going to a strong offensive system and getting to learn and grow.

That has worked for a lot of QBs to essentially revitalize their careers in recent years, including the likes of Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield and even Geno Smith.

Richardson’s career could still be salvaged with the right change of scenery, but whether that happens via trade or only in the offseason remains to be seen.