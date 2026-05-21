Colts $16 Million Addition Touted as Best Offseason Move by ESPN

The Indianapolis Colts defense took down opposing quarterbacks 39 times in the 2025 season, landing near the middle in the statistic.

While a strong number with a damaged defensive line group, multiple pass rushers left the organization in the offseason: Kwity Paye to the Las Vegas Raiders. Samson Ebukam to the Atlanta Falcons. Tyquan Lewis, who has 18 career sacks, has yet to sign with a team.

Needing some help in the pass rush, the Colts went out and signed an edge rusher from a division rival, who has been touted as the team’s best addition of the offseason.

Colts D-Line Addition Named “Best Move”

The Indianapolis Colts EDGE group is currently led by former first-round pick Laiatu Latu, who recorded 8.5 sacks in his second NFL season.

Needing help on the opposite side of Latu, the Colts brought in former Tennessee Titans‘ pass rusher Arden Key on a two-year, $16 million deal.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell analyzed all the AFC teams additions this offseason and named the Colts decision to sign Key their best offseason addition.

“General manager Chris Ballard has tried to draft and develop edge rushers with limited success,” Barnwell wrote. ” Laiatu Latu took a big step forward as a pass rusher last year, and the Colts will hope for a breakthrough season from 2025 second-rounder JT Tuimoloau, but Indianapolis needed another edge rusher in its rotation…”

“Landing on Key was a solid move at the right cost. The 30-year-old journeyman has been a consistently solid rotational player on the edge. He has managed double-digit quarterback knockdowns in each of the past six seasons while playing for four different teams… He should be a useful player for 400 snaps in 2026.”

Key, who didn’t have the best numbers in the 2025 season, recorded 4 sacks and 22 tackles in 12 games for the Titans. The EDGE rusher has logged 30.5 sacks in his career, with two seasons of 6.5 sacks each.

Now on a team hoping to make the playoffs, Arden Key may have a key role in the Colts’ defense.

Arden Key on What He Brings to the Defense

The Indianapolis Colts’ defense allowed 24.2 points per game in the 2025 season, but injuries on multiple position groups hindered the team’s performance.

Adding Arden Key will give the team a defensive player who has been relatively healthy throughout his career, playing in 16 or more games in four of the last five seasons.

When speaking to the media at his introductory press conference, Key said that he will bring “energy” to the defense.

“Just being a vet in this league for eight years, being with some great defensive end [teammates] that I played with and everything I learned from them. I can teach to the young guys and to the older guys as well,” Key said.

Arden Key could help the Indianapolis Colts make a playoff push, which would be the first time since the 2020 season.