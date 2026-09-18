Colts Get Bad News on Receiver Ahead of Chiefs Matchup

The Indianapolis Colts are preparing for a difficult Week 2 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Indianapolis is coming off a 41-23 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in its season opener.

The Colts’ receiving group is still settling into its roles heading into the matchup. Ashton Dulin has primarily worked as a depth receiver and special-teams contributor during his time in Indianapolis. He also had 33 kickoff-return yards in the Week 1 loss.

Indianapolis will need to manage several personnel situations before facing Kansas City. Alec Pierce is dealing with a heel injury, while Keenan Allen, Anthony Richardson, and Akeem Davis-Gaither have also appeared on the injury report this week.

Indianapolis Colts Lose Ashton Dulin for Chiefs Matchup

James Boyd of “The Athletic” reported that head coach Shane Steichen said Dulin is out for Sunday’s game because of an ankle injury.

“Colts HC Shane Steichen says WR Ashton Dulin (ankle) is OUT for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. No timeline for his return,” Boyd wrote.

Dulin missed all three practices this week. He was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday and Thursday, and the Colts did not provide a timetable for his return.

The 2026 season has not yet produced any receiving statistics for Dulin. He has zero catches through one game, but his value to Indianapolis extends beyond offensive production.

Dulin has 40 career receptions for 623 yards and four touchdowns.

He has also built a significant role on special teams during his Colts career, including extensive kickoff-return experience.

His absence creates another adjustment for Indianapolis as it prepares for Kansas City.

The Colts could need other receivers to absorb some of his offensive responsibilities, while his special-teams duties will also have to be redistributed.

Allen was a full participant on Thursday after receiving a rest designation on Wednesday.

Pierce, meanwhile, did not practice Thursday after being a full participant Wednesday and remains a player to monitor.

The Colts also have several other players progressing toward Sunday, including Richardson and Davis-Gaither, who both participated fully Thursday.

Dulin’s absence is one roster adjustment Indianapolis must make before facing the Chiefs. The team is also making a significant change to its defensive communication.

Colts Change Defensive Communication Before Kansas City Chiefs Game

The Colts are moving the green-dot responsibility from safety Cam Bynum to linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither for the matchup against the Chiefs.

The green dot allows a defensive player to receive the play call and communicate it to teammates before the snap.

Indianapolis made the change after its defense struggled with alignment and communication problems against Baltimore.

The Ravens finished with 506 total yards in the Week 1 victory. Indianapolis believes that moving the communication role to the middle of the defense can help the unit organize more efficiently.

Steichen said the change should improve communication while allowing Bynum to focus more on his responsibilities in the secondary.

“I think it’s gonna be better for everyone from a communication standpoint,” Steichen said.

“It’ll free Cam up on the back end, as well as to communicate with the secondary. We’ve got a lot of respect for Cam. He knows the defense really well.”

Davis-Gaither also explained how the adjustment could help the defense operate faster.

“I think it’s definitely going to calm the back end down,” Davis-Gaither said.

“Calling at the line and running back 15 yards has to be tough, trying to get your reads, keys, and stuff like that.”

The Colts now enter Sunday night with changes on both sides of the ball. Dulin will miss the game with an ankle injury, while Indianapolis has changed its defensive communication setup ahead of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.