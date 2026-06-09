Colts $6.5 Million Dual Threat Leads Crucial Race Before Training Camp

The Indianapolis Colts’ wide receiver room will be without Michael Pittman Jr., who was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers to create cap space for Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce, leaving a gap in the receiving core.

Pittman Jr. hauled in 5,254 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns during his 6 seasons with Indy. Now in the AFC North, the Colts will attempt to replace one of their most recent productive weapons on the field.

Pierce and Josh Downs are the first two WR options, but the rest of the players at the position will need to shine next season.

According to one Colts analyst, a long-time member of the Colts is currently leading the race.

Colts Dual Threat Leads Race for WR3

Alec Pierce is currently recovering from ankle surgery after dealing with an ankle injury that bothered him almost the entirety of the 2025 season.

Head coach Shane Steichen recently revealed that Pierce will not be at the team’s minicamp, saying that the wide receiver will return to the practice field during training camp. This allows the other receivers on the roster to showcase their talent.

According to Andrew Moore of Sports Illustrated, Ashton Dulin is leading the charge for the team’s third wide receiver option.

“Dulin has seen the majority of the snaps at that other outside receiver spot throughout OTAs,” Moore wrote. “He’s also made plays when given the opportunity, catching both of Jones’ touchdowns in the aforementioned 7-on-7 period that included an acrobatic grab in the back of the end zone. Dulin is making the most of the opportunity, and coaches are noticing.”

“[He] has been a core special teamer and quality backup his entire career. 2026 may finally be the year he can prove he’s more than that.”

Dulin has been a member of the Colts organization since the 2019 season, when the team signed him as a UDFA as a WR, and has proven to be a quality special-teams contributor.

The wide receiver has hauled in 623 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns — Dulin has also been used in the run game, rushing for 140 yards. But the wide receiver performed his best as a kick returner. The former UDFA has returned for 1,103 kick return yards in his career, having his best season in 2025, returning for 516 yards — Dulin was a second-team All-Pro in the 2021 season.

Now getting a real opportunity at wide receiver, Ashton Dulin could be set up for his best season at catching the ball.

Ashton Dulin on the WR3 Race

The Indianapolis Colts have begun their mandatory minicamp, with players getting their first full glimpse of the offense.

Ashton Dulin spoke to the media before practice and was asked about the opportunity to become the third option at wide receiver.

“Losing ‘Pitt,’ obviously big for our [wide] receiver room,” Dulin said. “He’s a coach guy, leader guy. So, we’ll miss him. But [we] will definitely take an opportunity to fill that space that ‘Pitt’ left.”

“That’s just the basis of doing everything right every day. Coming into work, knowing the playbook, taking care of your body, being available and then knowing the role as well. Knowing that that spot is open and everybody is competing for it.”

If Ashton Dulin carries the momentum he had from OTAs and minicamp into training camp, he can solidify himself as WR3 during the 2026 season.