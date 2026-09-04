Colts Get Bad News Ahead of Season Opener

The 2026 NFL season is less than two weeks away, with the Indianapolis Colts making final preparations for their season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

Daniel Jones is set to return to the game-day field after recovering from a fractured leg and torn Achilles. Alec Pierce is making strides in practice after ankle surgery, being a full participant for the first time since missing training camp and preseason. Tight end Tyler Warren suffered a groin knock and has returned to practice ahead of the matchup against the Ravens.

As the Colts get a bunch of positive news ahead of Week 1, so does their opponent. One of Baltimore’s best players returned to practice, which could spell bad news for Indy’s defense.

Ravens Pro Bowler Returns to Practice

The Indianapolis Colts ended the 2025 season on a seven-game losing streak and look to snap that streak against the Baltimore Ravens.

But recent news from the opponent shows the Colts’ defense will have more on its plate in the season opener.

According to Sam Cohn of the Baltimore Sun, wide receiver Zay Flowers has returned to practice, having been suffering from a body issue in recent weeks.

“Zay Flowers is back to practice and the Ravens are inside again because of the rain.”

The wide receiver led Baltimore in multiple stats in the 2025 season. Flowers led the Ravens in targets (118), receptions (86), and receiving yards (1,211), and tied for the most receiving touchdowns (5).

With him returning to practice with almost two weeks until the season opener, the Colts will have to game plan around the two-time Pro Bowler.

Flowers will have to return up to speed after missing the last couple of weeks, but there is plenty of time for him to catch up.

As noted, Indy ended the previous season on a seven-game losing streak. With Zay Flowers’ return to the practice field and likely to play in the 2026 season opener, could start on a loss.

Colts Defensive Back Room

Despite the Baltimore Ravens getting Zay Flowers back ahead of the season opener, the Indianapolis Colts will have some reinforcement in the secondary.

Charvarius Ward and Sauce Gardner both suffered season-ending injuries; the former dealt with three concussions and the latter with a calf strain, which prevented the Pro Bowl duo from taking the field together often.

With the offseason to heal, the cornerbacks will have to prevent Lamar Jackson from dealing with his arm.

Jackson didn’t have his best passing season in 2025, dealing with injuries, but can still remain a threat for any defense. In the 2024 season, the QB threw for 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns, tied for the second-most in the league.

Having the Jackson and Flowers combo entering Week 1 will be a huge positive for the Ravens and will be a big challenge for the Colts’ defense.

Now that Ward and Gardner are healthy, they will have the challenge of shutting down Zay Flowers.