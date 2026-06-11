Colts’ $60 Million Defender Gets Honest About Rookie Teammate

After losing starting safety Nick Cross in free agency, the Indianapolis Colts are leaving $60 million Cam Bynum as the lone starter heading into the 2026 season.

The Colts went out and got his immediate replacement through the 2026 NFL Draft, selecting AJ Haulcy out of LSU with the 78th overall pick.

With minicamp ongoing, the Colts are getting their first glimpses of the Colts defense at full capacity. Cam Bynum spoke to the media at minicamp, giving his first thoughts about his rookie teammate.

Cam Bynum on AJ Haulcy

Nick Cross will be a hard defender to replace, as he started in all 34 games the last two seasons and missed only one game in his career so far. In his final two seasons with Indianapolis, the safety logged 120 or more tackles in each of the last two seasons.

AJ Haulcy will be plugged next to Cam Bynum and will be the guy to replace Cross in the 2026 season. Bynum was asked his impressions of his newest teammate, giving strong praise.

“First day of practice, he had a one-handed snag [interception] on an over route, snatched it out the air,” Bynum told reporters. “What he’s been doing so far, learning the defense, sitting next to me in film, I’m able to get a lot of knowledge from him and vice versa.”

“Just from the whole room, I think everybody’s been embracing the rookies, A.J. He’s doing a really good job filling in, with heavy rotating with the [first team]. So, I think he’s been doing a really good job and operating like a vet.”

Haulcy, similar to Cross, has a healthy track record. The third-round selection has played in 12 games in each of his collegiate seasons, across three different teams and conferences.

In his collegiate career, the former LSU Tiger has recorded 347 total tackles, 10 interceptions and 19 pass deflections. But that notable thing is that every time Haulcy made the jump in competition (Conference USA, Big 12 and then finally the SEC), the safety progressed in quality.

Now in the NFL, AJ Haulcy has the opportunity to showcase that he is ready to be the starting safety opposite Cam Bynum in the 2026 season.

Defensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo on AJ Haulcy

Lou Anarumo will be calling the plays for AJ Haulcy and the Indianapolis Colts defense.

The defensive coordinator spoke to reporters at minicamp and also praised the rookie safety after his performances during offseason training.

“We thought we had a really good feel for what [Haulcy] was all about. And, so far, he’s come in and exceeded my expectations,” Anarumo said. “Just from a mental standpoint. Picking things up. He’s not a repeat offender for the mistakes that he’s made.”

“He gets the football. He has a really good feel for subtleties of the game that a rookie [shouldn’t] have. I’m excited about where his upside can go.”

With praise from his DC and a $60 million starter, AJ Haulcy should expect to be plugged into the defense with big expectations.