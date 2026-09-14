Colts $54 Million Pro Bowler Reveals Decision to Wear Guardian Cap

Charvarius Ward had a scary first season with the Indianapolis Colts.

The cornerback suffered three concussions in the 2025 season after signing a three-year, $54 million deal with the AFC South team to help lead the secondary.

The defender played in seven games in the 2025 season and was sidelined after suffering his third concussion of the season.

Ward contemplated retirement before returning for another season and made a big decision to wear the Guardian Cap in his return to the game-day field.

Charvarius Ward Explains Guardian Cap Decision

In a positive for the Indianapolis Colts, Charvarius Ward played all 68 defensive snaps in the season-opener loss against the Baltimore Ravens.

The defender opted to wear a Guardian Cap in the season opener, a new decision after his injuries in 2025.

Speaking to the media the day after the loss to Baltimore, the cornerback revealed his decision to wear the cap and whether it would be a season-long decision.

“I was scared to get knocked out again,” Ward said. “So, I put the Guardian Cap on, I warmed up with it [on] and it felt good when I wore it during warm-ups. So, I kept it on all game.”

“I mean, might as well keep it for the season. It’s not going to hurt me. So, I think I’m gonna wear it [for the rest of] the season.”

The knockout Ward is referring to occurred in a warm-up in Week 6 of the 2025 season against the Arizona Cardinals when he collided with a teammate.

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The concussion landed the defender on the injured reserve (IR) that put him on the sideline for five games.

Ward also revealed he didn’t feel like the Guardian Cap affected his ability to play and will continue to wear it for his safety.

The 2023 Pro Bowler said that football is a physical sport and he understands what he signed up for.

Charvarius Ward said that he is taking it a day at a time, saying, “One setback is not the end of the world.”

HC Shane Steichen Assesses Week 1 Performance

The Indianapolis Colts defense allowed over 500 total scrimmage yards and four touchdowns in the season opener, 41-23.

Head coach Shane Steichen reviewed the film from the loss and got honest about the team. Here’s what he had to say:

“After having a chance to watch the tape, [I was] extremely disappointed in all three phases. The way we came out yesterday and started the season, we got a lot to clean up. Moving forward, we got Kansas City… but looking at the [Ravens] game, I think we got things to improve on. Communication. Tackling. We got to limit the explosive plays. Special teams penalties, got to clean those up.”

“And we got to get better offensively, moving the ball, staying consistent there, especially in backup situations.”

As Charvarius Ward knocks off the rust, he could return to his All-Pro level and help lock down opposing wide receivers as the team progresses.