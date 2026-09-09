Colts Consider Signing 4 New TEs

The Indianapolis Colts had a busy Tuesday in the tight end department.

They brought four different TEs in for a workout, considering whether any of the free agents at that position could be helpful to their team.

The NFL’s report indicates that Indy worked out Jerand Bradley, Rivaldo Fairweather, Kenny Fletcher and Zack Kuntz.

The Colts actually signed Fletcher to the practice squad. He’s an intriguing talent who played both defense and offense in college, and you can read more about him at this link.

It’s fascinating as a whole to see the Colts take this approach, though, and we’ll break down a bit about what this might mean.

Colts TE Depth Chart Isn’t Solidified

The Colts didn’t work out anyone else on Tuesday, only tight ends. That tells the whole story.

Clearly, Indianapolis feels there is work to be done at the TE position, and they were seeing if they can boost it.

As it stands, the TE1 job is incredibly secure with second-year star Tyler Warren.

The Colts’ two other active roster tight ends are Mo Alie-Cox and Drew Ogletree. Both have proven reliable in depth roles for Indianapolis in the past, but neither is particularly exciting at this point.

The Colts already had one practice squad tight end before Fletcher, too, in the form of the proven veteran Pharaoh Brown. They also have TEs Will Mallory and Carson Towt on IR, but neither of them would be expected to be key contributors if healthy.

The Colts decided on Fletcher among the four guys they had in front of them on Tuesday, but that doesn’t mean this is finished.

Other TE Options

It’s worth knowing just a bit about the other guys who worked out, because the Colts saw them up close and could consider them later on in the season if needed.

Bradley is the most receiver-like of the bunch, 6-foot-5 target who played at Texas Tech, Boston College and Kansas State. He was in the 2026 draft class and went undrafted, and he spent the summer in Los Angeles Chargers camp.

Fairweather played in college at Florida International and Auburn, and he was on the 53-man roster in the final week of last season for the Arizona Cardinals after the Dallas Cowboys lost him off their practice squad. He’s 6-foot-3 and runs a 4.72-second 40-yard dash.

Kuntz is a big dude, standing 6-foot-7, and he played in college at Penn State and Old Dominion. He was a seventh-round pick by the Jets in 2023.

All three of these guys remain free agents for now, and they may end up being just tiny footnotes on the Colts’ season. Or, with how the tight end room apparently is in a bit of flux, maybe they end up playing a part down the road.