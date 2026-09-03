Colts Face Contract Decision Exceeding $81 Million

Quenton Nelson is one of the best offensive linemen in football.

Unlike many of the other top candidates for that title, though, Nelson doesn’t play on the outside. He’s a guard for the Indianapolis Colts, a darn good one.

Still, the fact that Nelson is an interior lineman complicates things. They are classically valued less in contract negotiations than the guys who star at offensive tackle.

That comes into play in a major way for Nelson specifically, because the 2026 season is his last under his current contract. He’s due for a big payday, and the Colts have yet to reach an extension with him.

At this point, it’s one of those storylines that could persist just a bit under the radar all season long.

Will the Colts sign Nelson to a long-term deal? What will it cost? And will everyone be happy with it?

Those are all questions that are going to be answered, whether in the few days before the season starts or even sometime after the season concludes.

Quenton Nelson Contract Update

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler provided an in-depth update on Nelson’s situation as part of a new article on Wednesday.

“Nelson is a candidate for another extension after maintaining his high level of play at age 30,” Fowler writes. “But talks are stagnant at the moment. Nelson preferred to sign a deal before training camp, which came and went. Though discussions haven’t intensified, the Colts could pursue a deal before Week 1 kicks off Sept. 13.”

That certainly isn’t the kind of blurb that makes a pre-Week 1 deal seem all that likely.

What Would Quenton Nelson Cost?

Fowler writes that Nelson would probably want to be the highest-paid interior offensive lineman in the NFL.

That honor currently belongs to Tyler Linderbaum, who just signed a three-year, $81 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. That works out to $27 million per year.

Among offensive guards, the Tennessee Titans pay Peter Skoronski $25 million per year.

So it seems like Nelson would set the bar at at least $28 million per year, and since he won’t turn 31 until March, he’ll likely want three or more years on the deal.

Fowler does note that a franchise tag for Nelson for the 2027 season would cost something like “$29 million to $30 million,” which is notable because all offensive linemen factor into that value’s determination, so it’s inflated by tackles, as well.

“No other guards are set to get paid in the short term, clearing the runway for Nelson to do something now — or play it out,” Fowler writes.

Nelson has been everything the Colts hoped they were getting when they chose him No. 6 overall out of Notre Dame in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-5 guard has made the Pro Bowl eight times and played in 129 games for Indianapolis.

If the Colts want him to continue to add to his legacy in Indy after this season, they’ll have to reach a well-paying compromise with their standout offensive lineman.