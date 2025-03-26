Colts Predicted to Land Star Tight End in Recent Mock Draft

It’s a “crucial year” for the Indianapolis Colts, according to ESPN’s Mike Tannenbaum. Tannenbaum, a former general manager of the New York Jets and executive vice president of football operations for the Miami Dolphins, released his first round predications Tuesday.

Tannenbaum said he made his decisions based on “how [he’d] personally approach each Day 1 selection”.

The Colts have the No. 14 overall pick in April’s draft after posting an 8-9 record in 2024, finishing second in the AFC South. As the Anthony Richardson era enters its third season in Indianapolis, Tannenbaum wrote “that it’s time to put some playmakers around” the former Florida quarterback.

The former NFL executive selected former Penn State tight end Tyler Warren to join the Colts and provide another target for a young quarterback while potentially boosting an offensive scheme that failed to produce a 900-yard receiver in 2024.

Tyler Warren finishes Penn State career with historic season

Warren was honored as the 2024 John Mackey Award winner, which is given to college football’s most outstanding tight end.

The senior caught 104 passes for the Nittany Lions last season and helped lead his team to a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance. Penn State lost to Notre Dame 27-24 in the Orange Bowl.

The tight end caught eight touchdowns for Penn State in his senior season. The Mechanicsville, Virginia native recorded 1,233 receiving yards along with more than 200 rushing yards and added four touchdowns on the ground last season. He also completed a touchdown pass.

Tannenbaum wrote that the Colts “had the second-fewest receiving yards from tight ends of any team last season”, just 467, but added that the 2024 All-American could make an immediate impact.

Tannenbaum has Warren as the third pass catcher off his mock draft board in the first round behind Travis Hunter, going to the Cleveland Browns, and former Arizona wide receiver Tetairoi McMillian to the Dallas Cowboys.

Colts look to boost receiver production in 2025

The Colts offense average just over 22 points per game last season. Alec Pierce led Indianapolis receivers with 824 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Josh Downs and Michael Pittman Jr. both hauled in more than 65 passes each, 72 and 69 respectfully. Yet, tight ends Kylen Granson, Mo Alie-Cox, and Drew Ogletree combined for just 35 receptions in 2024.

While Warren can provide the offense with a new weapon in the passing game, running back Jonathan Taylor averaged more than 100 yards per game last season. In 14 games, Taylor totaled 1,431 rushing yards and scored 11 touchdowns. Richardson also rushed for 499 yards and six touchdowns in 2024.

The Colts signed veteran quarterback Daniel Jones this offseason to provide another option under center. With Richardson’s struggles last season, Joe Flacco started seven games for Indianapolis. Tannenbaum wrote that he expects Jones to get “some starts” for the Colts this season.

Because of Warren’s “rare skill set” Tannenbaum predicts Colts’ head coach Shane Steichen would use the tight end all over the field to create mismatches for the offense.

Immediate success for a rookie tight end is not unprecedented as former Georgia star and current Las Vegas Raiders playmaker Brock Bowers caught 112 passes last season in his first-year in the league. He also tailied 1,194 receiving yards, and five touchdowns. Those reception and yards statistics were the most recorded by a rookie tight end in NFL history.

The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft begins on April 24. Barring any trades, the Colts will have seven total picks, one in each of the seven rounds of the draft.