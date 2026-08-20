Colts Get Encouraging Daniel Jones Update Ahead of 2026 Season

The Indianapolis Colts hosted the Atlanta Falcons for the first of two joint practices on Wednesday. Training camp has been building toward moments like these, testing the offense against an unfamiliar defense in a setting that mirrors game-day intensity more closely than intrasquad work.

For Daniel Jones, every session since the start of camp has carried an unspoken layer. The quarterback tore his right Achilles tendon on December 7 against Jacksonville, ending what had been one of the best offensive stretches in recent franchise history. The road back has been long.

Wednesday suggested he has arrived.

A Strong Outing for Jones

Jones was sharp throughout team drills, with Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan tracking him at 14-for-14 on the afternoon against Atlanta’s secondary. ESPN’s Stephen Holder described him as being on fire for most of the day.

“It wasn’t anything overly flashy from Jones,” Bowen said. “He did have one tipped pass, fortunately fall into the hands of Josh Downs for a nice gain. But after a few practices of some rockier moments, Jones and the passing offense was much, much better.”

Jones found his rhythm between the numbers, hitting Josh Downs consistently and connecting with Ashton Dulin on multiple occasions throughout the session. He did it with a depleted target group. Alec Pierce remains out. Newly signed receiver Keenan Allen did not practice on his first day with the team. And tight end Tyler Warren went down early in the session with a groin injury, though he later returned to the sideline.

The day confirmed what the Colts have been seeing all summer. Jones has looked healthy throughout camp, and Wednesday was the clearest evidence yet that the Achilles is behind him.

“I feel really good and there’s nothing I don’t feel good doing,” Jones said.

What the Colts Saw in 2025

The excitement around Jones is not based on one practice. Before the Achilles tear, the Colts’ offense was producing at a level the franchise had not seen in years.

Through 10 weeks last season, Indianapolis led the league in yards, scoring, EPA per play, success rate, and DVOA. The team posted a plus-115 point differential with four wins by 21 or more points. Jones was at the center of all of it.

The Colts re-signed him this offseason to a two-year, $88 million deal, a commitment that reflected how the organization views his future in Indianapolis. The investment was significant. So was the belief behind it.

Final Word for the Colts

Wednesday’s practice mattered for the Colts. Jones was accurate, composed, and mobile against a quality secondary while missing some of his top targets. The Achilles did not limit him. The results spoke clearly.

The 2025 season showed what this offense can be when everything is clicking. Jones is making progress, and with reinforcements arriving, the opportunity ahead of him is real.