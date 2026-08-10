Colts QB Battle Takes a Turn as Anthony Richardson Addresses Trade Request

The Indianapolis Colts are entering the preseason with an important decision to make at quarterback. Daniel Jones remains the team’s starter, while Anthony Richardson and Riley Leonard are competing for the backup role.

The Colts will get an important look at both quarterbacks when they face the New England Patriots in their preseason opener. Richardson has not played meaningful NFL action in nearly 600 days, making the game an opportunity to show where he stands heading into the regular season.

Richardson’s situation has drawn added attention because of how quickly his role has changed since entering the league as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Colts once viewed him as a potential franchise quarterback, but injuries and inconsistent play have altered his position on the depth chart.

Anthony Richardson Addresses Trade Request as Backup Battle Continues

Anthony Richardson is competing with Riley Leonard for the Colts’ backup quarterback job while his future with the team remains uncertain after requesting a trade in February.

Richardson said Sunday that he does not know the current status of that request.

“I haven’t really talked to my agent about that recently, I haven’t really talked to anyone about that recently, so I’m not necessarily sure what’s going on with that,” Richardson said, via the “Indy Star.”

Richardson also said he has not recently spoken with general manager Chris Ballard about the situation. For now, his focus remains on proving himself to the Colts.

“I’m just here right now, trying to make sure I can stamp my foot on this team and be the best version of myself I can be for the team,” Richardson said.

The quarterback is also competing with Leonard for the No. 2 job behind Jones. Colts coach Shane Steichen said Richardson and Leonard will split snaps in Thursday’s preseason opener, although the team had not decided who would start.

The competition remains open. Steichen said the quarterback who shows the most consistency will win the job.

“Those guys are battling. It’s back-and-forth right now,” Steichen said. “The guy that’s going to be the most consistent is going to win that job.”

Richardson has had some struggles during training camp, particularly with catching shotgun snaps. He pointed to working with different centers as one factor, while Steichen described the issue as a matter of concentration.

That makes the preseason game important for Richardson as he attempts to regain his footing after a long absence from the field.

Anthony Richardson and Riley Leonard Battle for QB2

Riley Leonard has emerged as a serious challenger for the backup position after gaining experience with the Colts last season.

Leonard made his NFL starting debut in the Colts’ season finale. He also benefited from spending an entire year on offense, which he believes has helped him process defenses more quickly.

“I think maybe this camp, I’ve taken a step further in understanding what the defense is doing a lot better,” Leonard said.

Leonard added that knowing the offense better has allowed him to spend less time thinking about formations and assignments and more time reading the defense.

That experience gives Leonard a chance to strengthen his case against Richardson. Steichen has made clear that consistency will determine the winner.

Richardson has played only two games since last season began and has thrown just two passes. In those appearances, he completed one pass for nine yards and rushed four times for minus-1 yard.

His career has also been affected by injuries. Richardson played four games as a rookie and 11 games in 2024 before missing the final 12 games last season with a fractured orbital bone.

Meanwhile, the Colts remain committed to Jones after re-signing him to a two-year, $88 million contract in March. That agreement helped lead Richardson to request permission to seek a trade in February.

For now, Richardson remains with the Indianapolis Colts and is preparing for the preseason matchup against the New England Patriots. His performance could help determine whether he secures the backup job or whether the Colts continue moving forward with Leonard behind Jones.