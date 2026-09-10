Colts’ Daniel Jones Drops Verdict On Chemistry with Keenan Allen

Needing immediate help at wide receiver, the Indianapolis Colts signed six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen.

The new Colt has previously played under head coach Shane Steichen’s offense (on the Los Angeles Chargers), serving as a major benefit for the AFC South team as Allen signed with Indianapolis before the third preseason game.

Still with little time on the team, the WR needs time to refresh himself to his new teammates, especially quarterback Daniel Jones.

Jones spoke to the media before the upcoming games with the Baltimore Ravens and revealed how his chemistry with his new Pro Bowl weapon is building so far.

Daniel Jones on Playing with Keenan Allen

Keenan Allen has registered 12,051 receiving yards and 70 touchdowns through his 13 seasons in the NFL.

Allen brings Pro Bowl experience to the roster as Alec Pierce, who signed a four-year, $116 million deal this offseason, returns to full health after a limited practice in Indianapolis.

Daniel Jones was asked by a reporter about his chemistry with Allen as Week 1 approaches, giving an honest answer. Here’s what he had to say:

“I feel like we’ve built good chemistry already through good practice and talking through things. I think I said it earlier, but he is a really experienced, smart football player. So there’s things he sees and understands you don’t have to explain or go through [with him] and talk about every little situation.”

“There’s things he does naturally for playing so many years. Just a really IQ football player. That helps the quarterback for sure and I feel like we’re in a good spot.”

As Jones continues to get comfortable with Steichen’s and OC Jim Bob Cooter’s offense and Allen re-familiarizes with the offense, the pair could have a strong partnership in the 2026 season.

If the chemistry builds deep into the season, Keenan Allen could be among Daniel Jones’ top weapons next season.

Jones on Returning to the Field

After suffering a fractured leg and a torn Achilles in the 2025 season, Daniel Jones will return to his first official game-day field since his injuries.

Jones led the Indianapolis Colts to an 8-2 record and was on track to have his best passing season in his first season with Indy.

The quarterback had a strong training camp but did not play in the preseason due to a coaching staff precaution to prevent the player from suffering another injury. Now, with his official return imminent, Jones spoke about getting back to playing.

“Definitely excited to be out there,” Jones said. “[I’m] grateful for all the people who’ve helped me get to this point and being ready to play Week 1 this season after the injury.”

“But I think when you get to that point, it’s about the game. You want to be focused as you can be on what you need to do to play at a high level and put the team in a position to win.”

Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts look to snap a seven-game losing streak against the Baltimore Ravens.