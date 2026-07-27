Colts Get Positive Daniel Jones News Ahead of Training Camp

Daniel Jones helped lead the Indianapolis Colts to an 8-2 record after Week 10 of the 2025 season, among the best in the league.

But after suffering two leg injuries — a fracture that hindered his performances in the following weeks and an Achilles tear that forced the QB to be shut down for the rest of the season in Week 13 — the Colts ended the season on a 7-game losing streak.

The quarterback is returning to the AFC South team on a two-year contract with a maximum value of $100 million after originally signing a one-year deal, but questions lingered about his health before training camp.

Daniel Jones took it upon himself to clear the air.

Daniel Jones Shares Good News

Before suffering his injuries, Daniel Jones was on track to have his best passing season in the NFL, throwing for 3,101 passing yards (2nd-most yards in a single season in his career) and 19 pass touchdowns (also 2nd-most).

The QB participated in offseason training, making appearances at organized team activities (OTAs) and minicamp. Still, his workload remained limited to ease his legs back into the gear of things. But those restrictions appear to be lifted, as the quarterback announced camp.

Jones appeared on the Pat McAfee show and revealed that he is fully cleared from his Achilles tear and that he will be ready to go for his second training camp with the Colts.

The quarterback said that the current plan is to return to 11-on-11 team drills and that he will be ready to go on the opening day of camp.

This is positive news for Indianapolis, giving clear signs that Jones will be behind the quarterback for the start of the 2026 season. And won’t have to worry about finding a potential replacement who could fill in for the former Duke Blue Devil.

Jones also mentioned there are still a few minor things in his rehab process, but revealed he could do everything he did before he suffered his injuries.

Now entering his second season with the Indianapolis Colts, Daniel Jones could return to his former level of play and help the team make the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.

Jones Shares Thoughts on the Offense

Despite ending the game on a 7-game losing streak, the Indianapolis Colts had the 8th-best scoring offense in the league last season, averaging 27.4 points per game.

Now, with a healed Daniel Jones returning, who has a better understanding of head coach Shane Steichen’s offense, the Colts could reach new heights in the 2026 season.

“But I think we’ll be able to move a little bit quicker into some of the stuff we started to do last year through the season,” Jones said on the Pat McAfee show. “It’s my second year [with Indianapolis]… I feel good about where we’re at with our offense… But I am excited about our group.”

The Colts begin their training camp on Wednesday, July 29th.