Colts’ Daniel Jones Decision Reveals Bigger Offseason Plan

The Indianapolis Colts entered the offseason needing clarity at quarterback, and their handling of Daniel Jones painted a perfect picture of how the franchise views the position moving forward.

After weeks of uncertainty surrounding Jones’ future following his torn Achilles injury, Indianapolis made sure the veteran quarterback never seriously reached the open market.

The Colts used the transition tag on Jones before finalizing a two-year deal at franchise-tag value — one of the franchise’s most important moves of 2026.

“A case can be made that the Colts didn’t need to tag Jones at all, because he would have given them a chance to match an outside offer,” The Athletic’s Mike Sando wrote on Wednesday. “But why take chances with your starting quarterback? The transition tag gave Indy the protection it needed before signing him to a two-year deal at the franchise-tag value.”

The Colts ultimately made the move for Jones because they understand how their previous lack of stability at QB has derailed campaigns.

Jones at least gave the Colts something functional before the injury changed the trajectory of the 2025-26 season.

Indianapolis opened last year looking far more stable offensively than many expected. Shane Steichen’s offense showed rhythm, and Jones limited mistakes while helping the Colts stay competitive in the AFC playoff race. The season shifted dramatically once he suffered the Achilles injury in Week 14.

That collapse likely reinforced Jones’ value internally more than anything else could have.

Colts Avoided Another Quarterback Gamble

The rumors and offseason noise tried to complicate the situation, but the organization never wavered on Jones as free agency rolled around.

“The situation was a little complicated because Jones started hot for the Colts, trailed off and then suffered a torn Achilles tendon,” the analysis continued. “The solution wound up being straightforward.”

Even if Indianapolis technically could have matched an outside contract offer in free agency, using the tag eliminated unnecessary uncertainty. The Colts protected themselves from reopening a problem they still haven’t fully solved while buying additional time to evaluate Jones long-term once healthy.

Indianapolis is operating like a franchise that believes in its own playoff contention. And if last year was any indication, the quarterback spot will likely determine how far the team can go.

Daniel Jones Ready To Be Week 1 Starter?

“Absolutely,” Jones said, per The Athletic’s James Boyd on Wednesday. He now enters a pivotal stretch for both himself and the organization. His recovery from the Achilles injury remains one of the biggest variables tied to Indianapolis’ ceiling moving forward.

For now, Indianapolis chose continuity over uncertainty.

“Definitely still work to be done and progress to be made,” Jones said. “So, I think it’s just continuing to get stronger, continuing to run faster, cut harder. And progress, kind of, according to the program.”

Whether Jones ultimately develops into the long-term answer remains a separate discussion entirely. He still needs to prove he can stay healthy, regain consistency and fully command Steichen’s offense over an entire season.

But this offseason made one thing clear.

The Colts were no longer willing to risk starting over at quarterback again.