Colts’ Daniel Jones Receives Bold Prediction Ahead of Second Season With Team

Daniel Jones joined the Indianapolis Colts during the 2025 free agency on a one-year prove-it deal and had to beat former fourth overall pick Anthony Richardson to become the starter for the franchise. It worked out well for the Colts and Jones, as he led the team to an 8-2 record and was hopeful to make a playoff run.

But things turned around for Indy after Jones suffered two leg injuries (a fractured leg and torn Achilles), forcing the QB to be sidelined the rest of the season and resulting in the team ending the season on a 7-game losing streak.

With the offseason to heal, the former Duke Blue Devil is on track to be behind center in Week 1 next season.

One NFL writer makes a prediction for Daniel Jones before his return to the game day field.

Jones Receives Bold Prediction Ahead of 2026

Daniel Jones has been participating in the Indianapolis Colts’ offseason program just a few months after his injuries, including individual and team drills, a good sign that he will be ready for the season opener.

Austen Bundy of FanSided dropped a bold prediction for the Colts quarterback, calling him a candidate for the 2026 Comeback Player of the Year.

“Jones suffered not only a fractured fibula but also a ruptured Achilles in 2025 that completely derailed an AFC-leading campaign for the Indianapolis Colts,” Bundy wrote. “If he can pick up where he left off in his hot start with the team (7-1 record) and finish the job with a significant playoff push, he’ll definitely be a finalist.”

“It would be quite the turn of luck Jones deserves after he was written off as a first-round bust and looked to be doomed to a life as a backup.”

Jones was on track to have his best passing season in his career in his first season with Indy. The quarterback threw for 3,101 yards (104 away from his career best), 19 touchdowns (6 away from his career best) and had his best quarterback rating in his first season with the Colts.

Again, Jones was dealing with a fractured leg that limited his performance and tore his Achilles, limiting him to 13 games. If the player were healthy, he would have surpassed all career best marks.

Indianapolis has some faith in the QB, as a result of re-signing on a two-year, $88 million deal (up to $100 million), to lead the team. It is just a matter if Daniel Jones is 100% and could return to old form.

Shane Steichen on Jones Return

As noted, Daniel Jones returned to the practice field and participated in team drills just a few months after his fracture and torn Achilles.

Head coach Shane Steichen spoke to the media about having the quarterback back on the practice field being a positive for the team.

“I think it’s just making those strides each and every week and to get (Jones) out there in 7-on-7 was huge, and to get him in the fold, running plays with the guys,” Steichen said, via Sports Illustrated. “So, we’ll keep that trend going probably through the end of OTAs, and then obviously get them into team stuff when we get to training camp.”