Colts Daniel Jones Gets Bold Prediction Ahead of Season Opener

The 2026 NFL season is less than two weeks away, with teams making final preparations.

For the Indianapolis Colts, they will get their first look at quarterback Daniel Jones returning from a fractured leg and a torn Achilles.

Jones did not play in the preseason due to his injuries and as a precaution so he could return to 100% for Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens.

The QB was on pace for his best passing season in 2025, but that pace ended after 13 games. Now returning to the game-day field, it has yet to be seen if Jones will return to his former level.

One NFL writer drops a prediction for Daniel Jones ahead of the season opener against Baltimore.

Daniel Jones Gets Award Prediction

Despite suffering two leg injuries, the Indianapolis Colts believed it was enough to warrant Daniel Jones a new contract. The QB agreed to a two-year, $88 million contract, with a maximum value of up to $100 million in the offseason.

Grant Gordon of the NFL website dropped a list of the top 10 contenders for the Comeback Players of the Year award, naming Jones as the third-most likely to win.

“[Jones] joined the Minnesota Vikings that season but was never active, and in 2025 was signed by the Colts to compete with Anthony Richardson. Not only did he win the starting job, but he was scintillating from the start of the season,” Gordon wrote. “Then the wheels came off, and Jones was hobbled. First, it came out that he was playing through a broken fibula. Then, he tore his Achilles in Week 14.”

“Indy got off to a 7-1 start last year with Jones at the reins. He looked every bit like a franchise signal-caller and just as much like a potential Comeback Player of the Year. The Colts didn’t win a game without Jones last season. This could be the year that Jones completes his comeback arc.”

As noted, DJ was set to have his best passing season as a professional. The quarterback threw for 3101 yards and 19 touchdowns, 105 yards and six touchdowns from his career-best.

With another season under Shane Steichen’s offense, Jones could have a major season for the Colts, who ended the season on a seven-game losing streak.

Entering the season opener at or near 100%, Daniel Jones could win his first major accolade if his injuries don’t set him back.

Daniel Jones Isn’t Concerned About His Injuries

The 2026 season is right around the corner and Daniel Jones has a positive outlook ahead of his second year in Indianapolis.

“I’m feeling good,” Jones said on the Pat McAfee show. “Every week I feel a little bit better. Building up the reps, just building the load [on my legs]. No limitations and I feel like I’m getting around really well.”

Jones said this earlier during training camp and with time having passed, it could signal that the quarterback is close to 100%.

If everything goes well in rehab and he returns to his 2025 level of play, he could win the Comeback Player of the Year award.