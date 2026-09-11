Colts’ DeForest Buckner Gets Honest About Return After Suffering Neck Injury

DeForest Buckner has been one of the best defensive players for the Indianapolis Colts in recent memory.

The defensive tackle is entering his seventh season with the AFC South team, recording 43 sacks, 389 total tackles, 17 pass deflections and six forced fumbles, earning him a first-team All-Pro and two Pro Bowl nods.

In 2025, Buckner suffered a neck injury that sidelined the defender for five games before aggravating it in his return in Week 15 against his former team, the San Francisco 49ers, which required surgery.

After the offseason to heal, Buckner returned to action in the final preseason game against the Detroit Lions, playing only a handful of snaps.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the season opener, DeForest Buckner revealed his journey back to the game-day field.

DeForest Buckner Considered “Hanging Up the Cleats”

DeForest Buckner is currently one of the longest-tenured members of the Indianapolis Colts franchise who brings quality and veteran leadership to the locker room.

After suffering his neck injury, the defensive tackle revealed that he was worried about his health and considered retirement.

“Early on I definitely had questions if I was going to be standing here,” Buckner said. “Had moments thinking of hanging up the cleats and everything like that. But that’s not how things work roll in the Buckner household.”

“I’m obviously having those conversations with people closest to me, mainly my wife. She was just by my side each and every step of the way. Just supporting me and taking it one day at a time. I’m in a great place.”

Buckner revealed that the long-term implications of the neck injury after football had him doubting whether to continue his NFL career.

Head coach Shane Steichen said earlier in the offseason that the team will monitor the DT and it is now clear the Colts will get their All-Pro defender on the front line.

“What happened to him was difficult, but he’s the hardest worker I know and he’s putting all the time and effort in to get back on the field with his teammates,” Steichen said, via ESPN.

Buckner Reveals His Goals with the Indianapolis Colts

Outside of the health issues, DeForest Buckner also mentioned wanting to play another season due to wanting to win the ultimate prize in the game: The Lombardi Trophy.

“I’ve felt like I’ve accomplished a lot personally in my career and everything like that, [but the] biggest thing for me is obviously winning and winning a championship,” Buckner said. “That’s one of my biggest goals I’ve had every single year. And that’s still something that I want to accomplish. That’s what kind of drove me as well.”

“I mean I still feel like I can play at a very high level and I don’t want to leave with any regrets.”

The Indianapolis Colts enter the 2026 season on a seven-game losing streak and snapping that streak in the season opener could spell a good start for DeForest Buckner and company.