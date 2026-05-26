Colts Seventh Rounder Tabbed “Super-Sleeper” Ahead of Rookie Season

Without Michael Pittman Jr. and possibly Alec Pierce to start the 2026 NFL season (Pittman Jr. is no longer on the squad and Pierce is recovering from ankle surgery), the Indianapolis Colts will need another member of the receiving core to step up.

Indy already has proven options on the team, such as Tyler Warren and Josh Downs, who have shown they can play at the NFL level. But needing more depth on offense, the Colts will need an underutilized or unproven player to help next season.

An NFL writer believes a member of the Colts 2026 draft class could be a top producer for the team in 2026, calling him a “super-sleeper.”

Colts Rookie Named “Super-Sleeper”

The Indianapolis Colts are looking for a fresh start after finishing the 2025 season on a seven-game losing streak.

Now reloaded with new talent, the Colts will need more players to help prevent another losing skid and help propel the team to the playoffs — which would be the first time since the 2020 season.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski tabbed Colts seventh-round selection Deion Burks as a “super-sleeper” ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

“Deion Burks wasn’t supposed to be a seventh-round draft pick, let alone falling all the way to the event’s last four picks before the Indianapolis Colts called his name,” Sobleski wrote. “The Colts may have gotten one of the class’ biggest steals if he performs as many projected.”

“Burks has the ability to crack the Colts’ offensive rotation after the organization traded Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers… Burks can step in and provide the Colts with a legitimate playmaker if head coach/play-caller Shane Steichen places the first-year target in advantageous positions.”

The newest member of the Colts organization hauled in 1,669 yards and 14 touchdowns in his five-year collegiate career, producing only two seasons with more than 600 yards.

Injuries played a part in his fall from the draft, but he has shown the qualities against top teams in the country — recording 107 yards and a touchdown in the first round of the college football playoff against Alabama.

Deion Burks was ranked the 78th-best prospect in the 2026 draft class from Pro Football Focus. If the rookie is given opportunities to play, he could be the steal of the draft.

Deion Burks Has a Head Start On NFL Development

Day 3 draft selections don’t have many opportunities to shine in the league, but there have been recent examples that have shown they can (Rams star Puka Nacua).

Deion Burks could be the latest selection to prove that he should have been taken earlier in the draft. To help with that, the rookie WR has a strong mentor to help him adjust to the NFL pace.

The Indianapolis Colts have NFL legend Reggie Wayne as their wide receiver coach. Wayne has been the WR coach since the 2022 season, playing a key part in Michael Pittman Jr’s and Alec Pierce development. Now with Burks, he could help the 254th overall pick have a strong rookie season.

“He [has] a lot of experience, man. [He’s a] six-time Pro Bowler,” Burks said of his new position coach “He knows what’s to come, what’s expected. Just a great mentor.”