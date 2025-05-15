Colts Delete Controversial Schedule Release Video

Minecraft was the trend for NFL schedule-release videos, but apparently the Indianapolis Colts took theirs just a little bit too far.

The Colts’ schedule-release video, which went viral while trolling their 17 opponents for the 2025 NFL season, was quickly taken down after some deemed it in bad taste.

The Indianapolis video humorously detailed each opponent in the form of the popular online game from Mojang Studios and Microsoft. Microsoft is an official sponsor of the NFL and produces every team’s on-field tablet.

The Colts weren’t the only team to create a Minecraft-themed schedule-release video — or troll their opponents in the process, since ironically Indy’s Week 7 opponent, the Los Angeles Chargers, also produced a troll-heavy video to unveil their schedule.

The difference was, the Colts felt the need to delete and apologize for it.

Tyreek the Dolphin

Again, like the Colts, the Chargers’ schedule-release video featured Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and referenced Miami coach Mike McDaniel as a dolphin.

Yet, Indianapolis’ went a bit too far, since it turned Tyreek into a dolphin but had him being interrogated by the Coast Guard.

Hill, of course, was stopped by police and pinned to the ground mere hours ahead of Miami’s Week 1 game in 2024 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in South Florida. That the Colts will be Miami’s Week 1 opponent also made the joke seem extra insensitive.

Aside from the poor-taste Tyreek Hill joke, the Colts also got in trouble with Microsoft for “exceeding their rights” with the company for Minecraft usage.

“We sincerely apologize to Microsoft and Tyreek,” the Colts said via a statement.

Gone, but not lost

Of course, in the age of the internet, just because a video has been deleted doesn’t mean it is gone.

Many heroic social-media warriors downloaded the now-deleted video. If you can look past the clearly insensitive joke with Hill, there is ample opportunity to bask in the video’s hilarity.

https://x.com/droppedballspod/status/1922826911291441576

Personally, I’m partial to the Patrick Mahomes Sr vs John Rocker pretend fight and sad, shirtless Kirk Cousins reference for the Colts’ games against Kansas City and Atlanta.

The full slate

Lost amid the schedule-release video is the fact the Colts, like the other 32 teams, now have a full schedule on the calendar.

Here’s the Colts’ 2025 schedule, straight from the team’s website, keeping in mind times and dates may change: