Colts Former Second Round Selection Hangs Up the Gloves

Wide receiver Parris Campbell has been placed on the reserved/retired list by the Dallas Cowboys, signaling the end of his career.

A former Indianapolis Colts second-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, the former professional athlete logged 1,117 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns in his career.

Campbell had his longest tenure with the Colts, playing the first four seasons of his career with the organization. The wide receiver hauled in 983 receiving yards and 5 touchdown receptions with the team. The newly retired had his best season in 2022, recording 623 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns with the Colts, playing in all 17 games, starting 16.

The wide receiver also contributed as a kick returner during his career. Campbell had 175 kick return yards on 7 returns in his rookie season and 191 yards in 8 return attempts in the 2023 season

Before ending his career in the National Football League, Parris Campbell had strops with the New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and the Cowboys, all on one-year contracts.

Parris Campbell Retires as a Super Bowl Winner

While Parris Campbell had his best seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, the former wide receiver won the Lombardi trophy with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Campbell didn’t play much in the 2024 season, being on and off the practice squad, playing in five games for Philly. In the limited action he saw in the season, the wide receiver recorded 6 catches for 30 yards and a touchdown.

“I could care less if a ball came my way. When they called my name to go into the game, I was ecstatic.” Campbell said about being on the Super Bowl roster, via ABC6. “Never give up. Your wildest dreams, wildest thoughts, wildest imaginations, they come true if you keep that belief.”

Campbell played in three playoff games during the Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning run, but did not record a single catch. The former Ohio State Buckeye wide receiver played in the playoffs once in his career.

Despite a lackluster career, Parris Campbell won the sport’s biggest achievement before calling it a career.

Injuries Derailed Parris Campbell’s Career

A former second-round draft pick, Parris Campbell had high expectations as a prospect in the 2019 NFL Draft. But injuries plagued the wide receiver for the majority of his career, forcing him to play a smaller role in the league.

The former NFL player was placed on injured reserve four times in his eight-season career. Campbell suffered a sports hernia, a broken hand, injuries to his MCL and ACL during his tenure with the Colts.

Campbell suffered an MCL sprain during training camp of the 2025 season, forcing the player to go on season-ending IR. Playing eight seasons, Campbell featured in 50 games and started 27.

If injuries hadn’t plagued the wide receiver to start his career, it would have, obviously, changed his career.

Parris Campbell played five collegiate seasons with Ohio State, playing 49 games (40 in his final three seasons). In his time with the program, the wide receiver hauled in 1,768 yards and 15 touchdowns.