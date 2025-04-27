Colts Add New Quarterback

The Indianapolis Colts scored what most considered to be a big win when they selected Penn St. tight end Tyler Warren with their No. 14-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

But, with quarterback a potential major issue with their two main options to start being Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones. So, the Colts were sure to address the situation by adding a young signal caller in Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard in the sixth round.

Riley met with Indy coaches at Notre Dame’s Pro Day and he thought it went well.

“I think a couple things that they enjoyed was, No. 1, my ability to extend plays and make plays as a playmaker,” said Leonard. “I think they like my preparation and the way that I handle things off the field. I think the intangibles are something that I can take advantage of and help the quarterback room in whatever way possible.”

Leonard’s Draft Profiles

There are almost always an array of opinions when it comes to incoming NCAA players and how they might project as an NFL player.

NFL.com thinks he has talent, but isn’t sure if he’s ready for prime time just yet.

“Leonard has adequate size and is an above-average competitor with good toughness. However, he fails to hit the mark as a pro-caliber passer. He’s a dual-threat quarterback who falls more firmly on the side of grit than gifted. He can make controlled throws inside his comfort level, but his accuracy and timing dip when he has to work beyond primary reads. He’s relatively careful with the football in the red area and in the face of pressure. He can move the sticks with his legs on called runs or when pressured. Leonard is average as a field-reader and doesn’t have enough arm to beat NFL defenders on seam throws or outside the numbers. He needs a solid running game and advantages at the skill positions to function on a pro level, but even then his play might be more dependent on his legs than his eyes and arm.”

Bleacher Report breaks down Leonard by upside and downside. And while some of this can seem negative, usually when you fall to the sixth round at any position (outside of kicker or punter), there are going to be a lot of question marks.

POSITIVES — Good athleticism and mobility to expand the playbook with designed QB runs. — Arm talent to drive the football between the hashes into the middle of the field. — Deep passes are catchable and thrown with good timing, touch, and ball placement. — Throws with good touch to layer passes over underneath defenders against zone coverages. NEGATIVES — Inconsistent lower body mechanics negatively impacts his accuracy. — Decision-making when pressure gets home, tries to throw out of sacks. — Inconsistent ball placement and accuracy in short and intermediate areas of the field.

How will he fit with the Colts?

As previously mentioned, the Colts are currently planning to go to training camp with reps split between Richardson and Jones. Everyone knows what Jones is at this point, and he’s probably a really good backup that can come in and win you a few games. But, at this point, it’s safe to say he’s not getting you to the promised land. Richardson has high athletic upside, but he had a completion percentage of 44.7% in 2024 to go with some other poor stats. The word “paltry” might be generous.

The roster currently has three quarterbacks: Richardson, Jones and Jason Bean. Bean is listed as QB/WR on the team’s official website, so let’s assume he’s not in the running to start.

This gives Leonard an excellent chance to make the team as it doesn’t seem like the Colts are set on Bean as a quarterback. If Leonard has a good showing in training camp and practices, there’s actually no telling that he couldn’t beat out the two favorites.