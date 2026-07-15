Colts Encouraged to Trade for 12-Touchdown Dual Threat Weapon

Entering the fourth season of the Shane Steichen era, the Indianapolis Colts hope to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.

Indy has the key pieces on offense to provide a strong season, including retaining Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce, with Jonathan Taylor providing a threat in the run game.

But with the 2026 season approaching fast, Indianapolis will need to bolster some positions in case injuries catch up to them as they did in the previous season.

One NFL writer believes the Colts need to deepen the RB room ahead of the 2026 season.

Colts Urged to Trade for Former Fifth-Round Pick

The Indianapolis Colts have Jonathan Taylor in the backfield, one of the league’s premier players at RB. While not having a significant injury history, the player has had the bulk of the snaps since being drafted.

Looking to keep Taylor healthy to extend his longevity with the squad, the Colts are encouraged to look for another option to help lessen his load in the 2026 season.

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report encourages the Colts to trade for Washington Commanders running back Jerome Ford in exchange for a Day 3 selection in the 2027 draft.

“Daniel Jones is recovering from a torn Achilles and has an extensive injury history. The Colts signed him to a two-year, $88 million extension. To get the most out of that investment, Indianapolis should take some pressure off the quarterback with a strong complementary ground attack,” Moton wrote.