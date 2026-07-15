Colts Encouraged to Trade for 12-Touchdown Dual Threat Weapon

Entering the fourth season of the Shane Steichen era, the Indianapolis Colts hope to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.
Indy has the key pieces on offense to provide a strong season, including retaining Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce, with Jonathan Taylor providing a threat in the run game.
But with the 2026 season approaching fast, Indianapolis will need to bolster some positions in case injuries catch up to them as they did in the previous season.
One NFL writer believes the Colts need to deepen the RB room ahead of the 2026 season.
Colts Urged to Trade for Former Fifth-Round Pick
The Indianapolis Colts have Jonathan Taylor in the backfield, one of the league’s premier players at RB. While not having a significant injury history, the player has had the bulk of the snaps since being drafted.
Looking to keep Taylor healthy to extend his longevity with the squad, the Colts are encouraged to look for another option to help lessen his load in the 2026 season.
Moe Moton of Bleacher Report encourages the Colts to trade for Washington Commanders running back Jerome Ford in exchange for a Day 3 selection in the 2027 draft.
“Daniel Jones is recovering from a torn Achilles and has an extensive injury history. The Colts signed him to a two-year, $88 million extension. To get the most out of that investment, Indianapolis should take some pressure off the quarterback with a strong complementary ground attack,” Moton wrote.
“Running back Jonathan Taylor logged a league-leading 323 carries last season. The last time he finished with 320-plus rush attempts (2021), the workhorse ball-carrier missed several games in the following season. The Colts need a solid No. 2 rusher who can also be an outlet in the short passing game. Ford can fill that role. He’s currently the No. 3 tailback on the Commanders’ depth chart…”
Ford did not have the best 2025 season, but has shown in the past he could be an efficient runner. In the 2023 season, the RB ran for 813 yards and 4 scores. In the 2024 season, he rushed for 565 yards and 3 touchdowns.
The running back has proved to be a threat through the air too, hauling in 647 yards and 5 touchdowns. This gives the Colts offense a dual-threat option who can be of assistance in both the run and air.
For a cheap deal, the Colts may consider the possibility of adding Jerome Ford to the team.
Colts Want to Limit Taylor’s Snap Count
Jonathan Taylor played 80% or more of snaps the last two seasons (1590 snaps total) for the Indianapolis Colts. While holding up well in both the run and receiving game, the running back is taking the majority of the runs and could wear down his body.
“We definitely need to find ways to take some of that workload off him,” running backs coach DeAndre Smith said, via ESPN. “If I can find another guy or two that can take some of those carries off, he’s just going to be that much better.”
“It’s definitely been a constant conversation. I’m aware of it. When he’s healthy, we’ve got a chance to win every game. So, that’s always the first thing I think about: making sure he’s available every week.”
What better way to keep Taylor healthy than limiting his snaps and having another running back in the backfield?
Jerome Ford has shown in the past that he could be effective with his legs and hands. Also, with a healthy history, playing 13 more games in a season since being drafted could provide a solid backup to Taylor.
With training camp approaching soon, the Indianapolis Colts will have to decide on the depth in the run game, Jerome Ford or not.
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