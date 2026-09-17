Colts’ Ex-Star Announces Retirement at 35

The Indianapolis Colts were not the peak of Stephon Gilmore’s NFL career.

But they were the part of the journey for one of the best cornerbacks of his generation, a player who at his peak was considered by some to be the best defensive player in the entire league.

That career has officially ended this week. Gilmore plans to officially retire on Friday as a member of the New England Patriots, for whom he won a Super Bowl ring.

Former 5x Pro Bowl CB and NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore will officially retire from the NFL on Friday as a member of the #Patriots. pic.twitter.com/8JE7Qs71Tt — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 17, 2026

Gilmore, 35, will actually celebrate his 36th birthday on Saturday. After not playing for any team during the 2025 season, he’s finally hanging up his cleats for good.

Stephon Gilmore With Colts

Gilmore came to Indianapolis ahead of the 2022 season as a free agent, having finished the previous year with the Carolina Panthers.

The veteran, who was in his age-32 season, was rock solid for Indy. He played in 16 games and made 66 tackles.

Gilmore intercepted a pair of passes for the Colts and had 11 passes defensed.

He didn’t earn any awards, but he remained a trustworthy boundary corner who opposing teams often looked away from.

The Colts moved on from Gilmore after just the one season. They traded him to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2023 fifth-round pick, which turned into running back Evan Hull.

Stephon Gilmore Career Timeline

Gilmore grew up in Rock Hill, South Carolina and stayed in his home state for college to play for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

He was a standout in the SEC, earning himself the honor of being the No. 10 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft first round by the Buffalo Bills.

Gilmore spent his first five seasons in Buffalo, intercepting 14 passes and making 226 tackles. He was named to his first Pro Bowl in his final season with the Bills, when he picked off five passes, a career-high up to that point.