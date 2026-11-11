Hi, Subscriber

Colts Face $35.2 Million Daniel Jones Decision After Trade Deadline

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Colts Daniel Jones
Getty
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 08: Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts reacts against the Dallas Cowboys after the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

It could prove costly — literally — that the Indianapolis Colts didn’t trade Daniel Jones before Tuesday’s deadline.

The reality, though, is that as soon as the Colts gave Jones a two-year, $88 million contract, there wasn’t ever going to be a cheap way to get out from under that.

Their next choices will arrive soon enough, but for now, Jones remains with the Colts. He’s going to play out the rest of the season for Indianapolis, which seems likely to start him most of the way but could also give a look to Anthony Richardson and/or Riley Leonard.

The 2027 season will be the one that calls into question whether Jones should still be around for the starting gig or not.

It’s a decision the Colts will have to make with a lot of financial implications in mind.

Daniel Jones Contract Decision

Dallas Cowboys v Indianapolis Colts
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 08: Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts passes the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Jones’ contract isn’t team-friendly unless he turns into a legitimate starting quarterback again. If his struggles continue for the rest of the season, the Colts are going to have a tough call to make.

In a new article on Wednesday after the deadline, ESPN’s Dan Graziano broke down a lot of the financials in a helpful way:

Jones, who turns 30 next May, will be a decision for the incoming GM and (possibly) next head coach to make in the offseason. He’s scheduled to earn $38 million in 2027. None of that is guaranteed at the moment — $10.51 million of it becomes fully guaranteed if he’s still on the roster on the fifth day of the 2027 league year. If Jones finishes the season playing well, and the team can legitimately talk itself into the idea that he’ll be better next year further removed from his Achilles injury, that price could make him an attractive option. If not, Indianapolis can cut him without too much pain. It would take on $35.2 million in dead money cap charges in 2027, but that’s not as intimidating a number as it used to be.

Essentially, the Colts aren’t going to avoid most of Jones’ money, but they do get a bit of savings if they get rid of him between the end of this season and the start of next season.

Other QB Options

Shane Steichen and Riley Leonard
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 30: Head coach Shane Steichen of the Indianapolis Colts greets Riley Leonard #15 before the game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 30, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Colts’ other two quarterbacks are Richardson, who is a free agent after the season, and Leonard, who is in his second year after being a sixth-round pick.

The reality is that Indy’s QB of the future might not be on the roster right now.

The best thing they can do the rest of the season is evaluate who they have so they know how to proceed in the offseason.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

Colts Face $35.2 Million Daniel Jones Decision After Trade Deadline

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on Colts News

More Heavy on Colts News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x