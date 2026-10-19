Are Colts Firing Shane Steichen? What Chris Ballard News Means for Head Coach

The Indianapolis Colts finally made a move that many wondered if they ever would. Chris Ballard has been fired as their general manager on Monday morning.

It always seemed to be a question of whether it would be Ballard to go first, or if head coach Shane Steichen would be gone instead. The choice has been made that it’s Ballard.

But that brings Steichen into focus. The head coach hasn’t been around as long as Ballard, but he also has yet to make the playoffs in his career as Colts coach.

The Colts lost to the previously winless Tennessee Titans on Sunday, and it’s not clear whether Steichen will get the most out of Daniel Jones this season as last season’s hot start looks more and more like a flash in the pan.

Still, at least for now, Steichen isn’t suffering the same fate as Ballard.

Are Colts Firing Shane Steichen?

No, the Colts have not fired Steichen, at least for now.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero confirmed on X that Steichen’s job is safe:

Coach Shane Steichen remains on the job. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 19, 2026

The Colts are 2-4 at the moment, two games behind the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South Division.

It would’ve been a bold call to fire both the head coach and GM after Week 6 in a season that the Colts will still want to compete within. That might be what saved Steichen’s job.

His seat could hardly be hotter at the moment, though. Even if the Colts don’t take further action until the end of the season, it’s clear that what Indy has done recently is not good enough for their ownership team.

If Steichen doesn’t turn this ship around, it’s very clear who would be next up on the chopping block in Indianapolis.

Shane Steichen Record

Steichen is in his fourth year as head coach of the Colts.

They went 9-8 in 2023, missing the playoffs.

Then they went 9-8 again in 2024, missing the playoffs again.

And in 2025, they went 8-9. It was a disappointing end to a season that started 8-2 but fell off the table with injuries to conclude with seven consecutive losses.

Steichen and the Colts are 2-4 so far this season, making his overall record 27-30.

He got the gig in Indy after two-year stints as offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Chargers and then with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Colts’ offense has generally been middle of the pack since Steichen arrived.

It’s tough to see Steichen getting a fifth season if his fourth one doesn’t get better in a hurry.