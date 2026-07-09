Colts 4-Game Starter Tabbed as Player Under Pressure to Perform Next Season

The Indianapolis Colts ended the 2025 season on a 7-game winning streak, but had one major bright spot to show for it: the offensive line.

Pro Football Focus named Indy’s front five as the second-best in the league for their performance last season, only behind the Denver Broncos.

Daniel Jones was sacked 22 times in his first season with Indianapolis, one of the lowest for a starting quarterback — but with two variables: playing with a fractured leg and later suffering a torn Achilles.

Despite strong performances from the offensive line, the 2026 season presents a different matter and whether the five linemen can retain their level. An NFL writer naming one specific member of the O-line group who is under pressure to perform next season.

Colts Second-Year O-Lineman “Placed” Under Pressure

Indianapolis offensive line has a strong track record in recent history when a member of the front five or the offensive line coach leaves. But this upcoming season presents a different story, as the team lost a key starter, Braden Smith.

PFF’s Bradley Locker names second-year tackle Jalen Travis, who will be plugged into Smith’s spot, under pressure to perform in the 2026 season.

“Unlike the other 2025 draftees on this list, Travis wasn’t as heralded in terms of round. However, he’s likely to play an instrumental role for the Colts in 2026,” Locker wrote. “As a fourth-round pick, Travis appeared on 316 snaps for Indianapolis as a rookie, primarily working at right tackle. He looked steady with a 72.2 overall PFF grade, permitting only one sack across 165 opportunities and collecting a 72.6 PFF run-blocking grade.”

“With longtime stalwart Braden Smith heading to rival Houston this spring, Travis is now in pole position to be the Colts’ new starting right tackle. Given Indianapolis’ penchant for developing quality offensive linemen, the Iowa State product could step up to the plate swiftly in his second year.”

Travis featured in every game in the 2025 season but didn’t get his starting spot until the end of the season after Smith went down with an injury.

As noted by Locker, Travis performed well in the limited action he saw his rookie season. With a bigger role slated for him, the coaching staff will need to make sure he doesn’t slip up, or he will lose his starting role.

With Indy’s history of developing O-line talent, it would be hard for Jalen Travis to get another opportunity to start.

Shane Steichen on Jalen Travis

With Daniel Jones set to be behind the center in Week 1 of the 2026 season, the Indianapolis Colts offensive line will have to be on their A game to protect QB from reinjuring his legs.

Jalen Travis will have a huge task ahead of him, as he will be the member of the O-line with the least amount of starting experience. But head coach Shane Steichen believes Travis can do the job.

“I think there’s huge upside with Jalen,” Steichen said, via Colts Wire. “Obviously, he did some good things for us. A big human. I think [offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr.] does a great job with those guys up front, getting them prepared each and every week.”

“[Travis is a] smart player. Picked it up pretty fast, so excited about what the future holds for him.”