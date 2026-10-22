Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Given 2 Best Trade Fits

The Indianapolis Colts are on the verge of a potential total teardown. If that happens, Jonathan Taylor might get traded.

It’s not something that any Colts fan wants to see. Taylor is the superstar running back who just signed a contract extension in the offseason.

He’s an old-school breed of back, the kind you can give the ball 20 or 30 times in a game if you want, the kind who will just keep running hard no matter the circumstance.

But Taylor is also more valuable to a winning team than a losing team.

The Colts lost on Sunday to the previously winless Tennessee Titans. Then they fired GM Chris Ballard on Monday.

They’re 2-4, and the season seems like it hangs in the balance the next couple of weeks.

If the Colts lose a few more, Taylor would be a prime trade candidate. Even if the Colts don’t want to move him, other teams will be circling.

Jonathan Taylor Trade Update From The Athletic

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper released a trade board on Thursday, ranking all the players who could potentially be available as the league’s early-November deadline approaches.

He has Taylor in the No. 2 spot on the list, just behind Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

“Taylor is one of the best running backs in the league and has been for some time,” Popper writes. “Since he was drafted in 2020, Taylor has more scrimmage yards than all RBs except for Derrick Henry. He is the type of explosive player who could change an offense. After firing GM Chris Ballard, the Colts should be considering all options, including a full tear-down and rebuild. Taylor signed a two-year extension with the Colts in August. Indianapolis would take on $10 million in dead money in 2027 if it traded Taylor, so the contract is not preventive.”

That contract has already been discussed by other analysts, too — it’s about as friendly as a deal as teams will get as part of a superstar trade. It could be part of what eventually gets a Taylor trade across the finish line.

Jonathan Taylor Trade Fits

Popper then names two teams as potential trade fits for Taylor: the New York Giants, and the Seattle Seahawks.

Both have dealt with RB injuries and ineffectiveness this season.

The Giants have turned away from second-year back Cam Skattebo and recently played four RBs in the same game. The Seahawks remain without first-round rookie Jadarian Price due to injury.

Part of Taylor’s appeal will be having a contending team that is short on running back production. If the Giants and Seahawks keep their good records rolling over the next couple weeks, it’d make sense that they could be interested.