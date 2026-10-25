Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Breaks Silence on Wife’s Trade Rumor Comments

Jonathan Taylor’s trade rumors aren’t going anywhere.

The Indianapolis Colts’ Week 7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings affirmed that. The Colts are now 2-5, and everything is likely on the table.

Taylor is under contract for two more seasons after an extension was signed over the summer, but the Colts sure seem like a team on the verge of tearing things down and starting from close to scratch.

A Taylor trade would also be a way for the Colts to recoup draft capital lost when they dealt for Sauce Gardner last season.

The Vikings, who beat the Colts on Sunday, have even been rumored as a possible destination — and then Minnesota RB Aaron Jones got hurt late in the game.

It’s all lining up for a potential Taylor trade if the Colts are brave enough to give it the go ahead.

A fascinating subplot along the way is the fact that Taylor’s wife, Ayanna, has been talking about the rumors on social media.

Taylor was asked about his wife’s comments after Sunday’s game.

Jonathan Taylor’s Take on Wife Ayanna’s Comments

Taylor took a pretty basic approach to discussing what his wife had to say.

“You know everybody’s on TikTok these days,” Taylor told reporters, trying to minimize it as much as possible even though it was his wife speaking.

“It’s been out there already,” Taylor also pointed out, basically making the case that it’s not like his wife had broken any news.

#Colts RB Jonathan Taylor in response to his wife, Ayanna, discussing his trade rumors on social media: “It’s been out there already, so I think her adding (to it) doesn’t really change anything. You know everybody’s on TikTok these days. So, you just gotta … stay focused.” https://t.co/JQ6QdL1uZs — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) October 25, 2026

It certainly makes sense that Taylor wouldn’t go any deeper than this. He’s generally quite business-like in his comments to reporters to begin with, and he’s certainly not trying to set himself up for any tough conversations when he gets home.

What Did Jonathan Taylor’s Wife Ayanna Say?

Jonathan Taylor’s wife shared a video with the caption, “POV: Your husband might get traded.” (POV means point of view).

“Players that once seemed untouchable may now be on the table,” Ayanna said as part of the video.

#Colts RB Jonathan Taylor’s wife, Ayanna: “Our record is 2-4 and we just lost to a winless Titans (team). … Hence, they fire Chris Ballard, and players that once seemed untouchable may now be on the table.” She teased a Part 2 about JT trade rumors, but I can’t find it. 🎥 IG https://t.co/aS2QQhh0rO — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) October 25, 2026

Ayanna also wrote in an Instagram comment that “anything could happen!!”

https://t.co/NglH8Q34ij — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) October 25, 2026

It certainly seems like Ayanna is trying to get herself ready to potentially have her husband on the move, which obviously isn’t easy. It’s tough to uplift lives, especially in the middle of a season, especially so soon after a contract extension.