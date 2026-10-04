Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Closing on Jim Brown for NFL History

When the Indianapolis Colts win, Jonathan Taylor is often at the center of the proceedings.

Even going across the pond to play in London on Sunday in Week 4 against the Washington Commanders, that was still the case.

As you can see from the picture at the top of the article, Taylor doesn’t mind himself some tea.

The Colts ended up with a 30-13 win over the Commanders. Things were far from perfect, particularly with two ugly turnovers by Daniel Jones, but Taylor was his usual steady self.

And a steady Taylor is a winning recipe.

It’s also a historic path for Taylor.

Jonathan Taylor Chasing History

Taylor is moving up an intriguing NFL chart: games with multiple rushing touchdowns.

Sunday marked the 19th game of Taylor’s career with at least two rushing TDs. That ties him for fourth in NFL history in that category for players who have yet to reach age-28.

He’s tied with Clinton Portis at the 19 mark, and maybe the most intriguing is that Jim Brown is just two spots ahead with 28 such games before turning 28.

The all-time leader in this category is Emmitt Smith, who had 28 such games for the Cowboys before turning 28.

LaDainian Tomlinson had 26 of these games to rank second all time.

That’s a list of some of the NFL’s most legendary running backs. Portis may not have had the longevity of the rest, but early in his career, he was exceptional, as well.

Taylor will be 27 for the remainder of this season, so any more multi-TD games he gets will move him higher up this list.

Taylor’s birthday is January 19. He’d love to be celebrating his birthday while still playing playoff football, but the Colts definitely have some work to do to get there.

Jonathan Taylor Stats

Taylor’s stat line on Sunday was pretty much what you’d expect out of him at this point.

He ran the ball 20 times and picked up 95 yards, a 4.8 yards per carry average. His long run was just 12 yards, so he churned out yardage on pretty much every touch.

Taylor, as mentioned, had the two touchdowns.

He also had one catch for two yards — Daniel Jones targeted him four times, though, so that wasn’t ideal.

Taylor was spelled a bit by his rookie backup, Seth McGowan, who ran six times for 31 yards, so it was an overall solid day for the Indy rushing attack.