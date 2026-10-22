Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Trade Rumors Heat Up After Latest Insider Report

After an ugly finish to the 2025 NFL season, which some have attributed to star quarterback Daniel Jones tearing his Achilles, the Indianapolis Colts were thought to be a team that might bounce back with a vengeance this season.

Unfortunately for Indianapolis, despite getting Jones back healthy earlier than expected, the Colts continue to struggle, having won only two of their six games so far in the 2026 campaign.

Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Jonathan Taylor

As a result of the Colts’ continued struggles, the franchise might be open to making some bold moves ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 10, with star running back Jonathan Taylor potentially being on the trading block.

According to ESPN’s Stephen Holder, multiple teams have shown interest in trading for Taylor ahead of the deadline.

Multiple teams would be open to a potential trade for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, a source told ESPN on Thursday, but it remains unclear whether the Colts are ready to unload players before the trade deadline.

Taylor remains among the elite running backs in the NFL, even though the Colts haven’t been able to find a winning formula just yet.

The one-time All-Pro has been putting up stellar numbers during the 2026 season, racking up 665 yards from scrimmage and seven rushing touchdowns (tied for 2nd in the NFL).

Taylor has basically been the entire Colts offense during the 2026 campaign, and if the team truly is open to moving him before the deadline, there will be no shortage of interest, as he’d be a game-changer for teams looking to bolster their run game.

Jonathan Taylor Not Thinking About Trade Rumors

In the aftermath of the firing of longtime general manager Chris Ballard, the Colts may very well be open for business ahead of the trade deadline over the next few weeks.

Taylor was recently asked about the trade rumors and whether he’s thought about his immediate future in the league, via ESPN.

“I haven’t given any thought,” he said when asked about his future. “That’d be crazy right now, especially because we’ve got a great Minnesota Vikings team that we have to go against. I think it would be a discredit and a disservice to my teammates and this whole organization to think about what could, what should, what may be.”

If the Colts continue to lose games, and they’ll have a tough matchup ahead against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings in Week 7, drastic changes may be on the horizon for the once-proud franchise.

Ballard’s firing may have just been the first domino to fall, with ownership potentially considering throwing in the towel on this roster in order to start what could be an extensive rebuilding process in Indianapolis.

It’ll be interesting to see what transpires in the coming weeks involving the Colts and whether other teams stand to greatly benefit from acquiring an elite running back like Taylor, but it remains to be seen what the asking price might be.