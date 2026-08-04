Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Gets Honest About Bijan Robinson’s Contract Extension

Jonathan Taylor has been one of the best running backs in the NFL since being selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2020 draft.

The former Wisconsin Badger is a threat in the run and pass game. Taylor has recorded 7,598 yards and 69 touchdowns on the ground, while logging 1,469 yards and 7 TDs through the air in his tenure with the AFC South team.

The Colts running back is currently in the final year of his three-year, $42 million deal he received after his rookie contract. Taylor proved time and time again to be a big piece of Indy’s offense, something the team cannot afford to lose.

But after another RB in the league signed a handsome contract extension, Jonathan Taylor shares his thoughts about his own contract talks.

Taylor Talks $75 Million Contract Extension From Atlanta

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson recently became the highest-paid running back in the league after signing a three-year, $66.75 million deal, with a maximum value of $75 million.

Jonathan Taylor was speaking to the media during training camp when a reporter told him about Robinson’s contract extension and asked the RB about his optimism about getting his potential new contract done.

“Hopefully,” Taylor said. “I gotta go talk to my agents. I gotta go talk to them and see where things are at. I’ve been tryna just focus on getting better, making sure I stay in shape. Like I said, I have faith. I’m gonna tap in and check in with him now that you guys broke the news to me.”

Taylor had more rushing yards and rushing touchdowns than Robinson last season, while the Falcon had a better receiving season.

Robinson has yet to miss a game in his career, while Taylor, who didn’t miss a game in the 2025 season, missed seven games in the 2023 and 24 seasons, which could be a factor in contract talks (the Colts running back has missed 18 games in his career).

If Jonathan Taylor can remain healthy as he did in 2025, the Colts could give him a contract that could make him the highest-paid running back in the league.

Taylor also said that he was happy for Bijan Robinson.

Colts Coaching Staff on Jonathan Taylor

One of the primary reasons Jonathan Taylor is taking the bulk of the running back load is the lack of depth at the position.

The Colts rushed for 2,007 rushing yards last season, with Taylor accounting for 1,585 of those. The next guy? Daniel Jones. He ran for 164 yards. Indy logged 27 rushing touchdowns in the 2025 season, with Taylor again leading the room with 18 scores. Jones was the next player with the most, running for five.

With the upcoming season, the Colts aim to reduce Taylor’s workload and hope to keep the player healthy.

“We definitely need to find ways to take some of that workload off him,” running backs coach DeAndre Smith said, via ESPN. “If I can find another guy or two that can take some of those carries off, he’s just going to be that much better.

“When he’s healthy, we’ve got a chance to win every game. So, that’s always the first thing I think about: making sure he’s available every week.”