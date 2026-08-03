Colts 11-Touchdown Weapon Gets Honest About Receiving Room

One of the biggest offseason moves the Indianapolis Colts made was retaining Alec Pierce on a four-year, $114 million deal just moments after the start of the 2026 Free Agency.

Indy retains their best weapon from the 2025 season, who was one of the hottest names in free agency, helping the Colts average 27.4 points per game, the eighth-highest in the league.

While bringing back the wide receiver, Pierce underwent surgery to repair a “lingering” ankle injury he was dealing with throughout the 2025 season. The WR is sidelined during training camp for recovery and is currently on the Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP).

Another member of the Colts receiving room spoke to the media during camp and revealed how the team is preparing for the 2026 season without Pierce.

Colts Fourth-Year Receiver Gets Honest About WR Room

Handing Alec Pierce a hefty contract makes him the de facto WR1 for the Indianapolis Colts after the team traded Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The pair were in the top 3 in receiving yards and touchdown passes for the 2025 season. Now, the Colts have to prepare for the worst if Pierce isn’t ready for Week 1.

Josh Downs spoke to the press during camp and talked about the wide receiver room heading into the 2026 season, possibly without AP.

“Them dudes out there just making plays that come their way and just keep working,” Downs said. “Alec’s not out there, so we just got to keep playing and practicing like we don’t know when he’s gonna be back.”

“Obviously, when he comes back, we know what he’s gonna do and be a great player, get a lot of targets. But for now, those guys are making plays that come their way.”

Head coach Shane Steichen mentioned that the leading guys on the Colts roster who returned from the 2025 season will see a larger target number next season, highlighting Josh Downs as a player who will see a major jump.

Shane Steichen on Josh Downs

With Michael Pittman Jr. gone, Josh Downs was already set to see an increase in targets in his fourth season with the Indianapolis Colts. But the possibility of Alec Pierce not being ready for Week 1 will give Josh Downs even more targets.

Head coach Shane Steichen mentioned during training camp that the team will try to “get the ball in Downs’ hands” in different ways.

General manager Chris Ballard claims to be a fan of Downs and believes the upcoming season will be a big opportunity for the wide receiver.

The former third-round choice of the 2023 NFL Draft is entering the final season of his rookie contract, which will be pivotal if Downs wants to receive a handsome contract during the 2027 Free Agency if the Colts don’t offer him a contract during the 2026 season.

Spotrac currently projects a four-year, $65 million deal. If Josh Downs has a strong season for the Colts, he could get a better AAV of more than 20 million.