Colts’ Josh Downs Bold Prediction from ESPN is Worrisome for Alec Pierce

The Indianapolis Colts have a clear pecking order as far as who the top-two spots in their WR depth chart belong to.

Alec Pierce and Josh Downs stand above the rest of the group, a bunch that includes Keenan Allen, Ashton Dulin, Laquon Treadwell and Deion Burks.

It’s clear that Pierce and Downs are the best of the bunch. It’s just a bit surprising how ESPN’s Dan Graziano views the two of them.

In a bold predictions article on Wednesday, Graziano flips around the conventional view of the group that Daniel Jones will be throwing to.

Josh Downs Bold Prediction

Graziano wrote in his new article:

“Don’t be surprised if… Josh Downs is the team’s top receiver.”

It’s certainly a bold call, one that isn’t totally out of nowhere but one that is a bit surprising.

Pierce just got a nine-figure contract this offseason. He’s supposed to be the clear No. 1 wideout after the departure of Michael Pittman Jr.

If Downs is the top receiver, does that mean something bad has happened to Pierce? Or does it just mean Downs has stepped up to another level?

“Downs, who has largely been a slot receiver, seemingly stands to benefit from the departure of possession receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (who was traded to the Steelers), but the Colts also want to use him on more downfield routes this season,” Graziano writes. “Downs missed some time in camp recently with a calf injury, but he was back at practice Tuesday and seems on track to be ready for Week 1.”

In 2025, Downs caught 58 passes for 566 yards and four touchdowns. He was a clear possession receiver, averaging 9.8 yards per catch.

At 5-foot-9 and 171 pounds, it seems he remains suited for that slot role, but if he can take a leap like the one Wan’Dale Robinson took with the Giants last year, it would be huge for the Colts.

Is Something Wrong With Alec Pierce?

Still, Pierce is supposed to be the leader of this group. What gives?

Part of the problem is nagging injuries for Pierce.

“Alec Pierce got all the money in free agency, but he missed a ton of offseason and training camp work recovering from ankle surgery,” Graziano writes. “As a result, the Colts haven’t been able to carry out their plans to expand Pierce’s responsibilities and role in the offense.”

The other reality is that Pierce is by far a more boom-or-bust receiver than Downs. Unlike the possession-oriented Downs, Pierce needs big plays to connect to reach his full value.

In 2025, Pierce had just 47 catches but managed to turn those in 1,003 yards thanks to 21.3 yards per catch. His catch average ranked second in the NFL.

Pierce had six touchdowns, but much of his damage was done on contested catches down the field. He doesn’t create a ton of separation, but he makes plays.

There’s downside if Pierce stops coming down with some of those jump balls, which could also help Downs prove to be just a bit more reliable this season.