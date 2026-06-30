Colts 11-Touchdown Weapon Tabbed X-Factor After Michael Pittman Jr. Trade

With Michael Pittman Jr. now a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, another member of the Indianapolis Colts offense will have to step up.
Traded to the AFC North team to create cap space to retain Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce, the Colts are left without a solid wide receiver duo in Pierce and Pittman.
Indy added receiving options during the offseason, such as signing Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and drafting Deion Burks in the 7th round of the 2026 NFL Draft, but none jump out as the ‘Pitt’ replacement.
As training camp approaches, the Colts appear to look inward to find the replacement for Michael Pittman Jr.
Colts Third-Year Weapon Named X-Factor
The Indianapolis Colts’ lack of adding a talented, proven weapon to the offense in the offseason reveals the team will look at their current roster to find Michael Pittman Jr’s replacement
Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton released a list of X-Factors for the upcoming season, naming Colts wide receiver Josh Downs, who could be the answer for the gap in the receiving game left behind by ‘Pitt.'”
“This offseason, the Indianapolis Colts traded wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers, a move that will open up more opportunities for Alec Pierce and Josh Downs,” Moton wrote. “Despite subpar quarterback play, Downs has shown promise as a reliable slot receiver… The former third-rounder led the Colts with 72 receptions in 2024. So, they know he can be a primary target in the aerial attack.”
“In 2025, Downs saw a drop-off in production, hauling in 58 of 88 targets for 566 yards and four touchdowns. But as the Colts’ clear-cut No. 2 receiver, he could post career numbers if quarterback Daniel Jones picks up where he left off before tearing his ACL.”
Since being drafted by Indy in the 2023 NFL Draft, Downs has been one of the team’s top targets, in the top 3 for 3 consecutive seasons. With his teammate now with the Steelers, this would open him up to more receiving opportunities next season.
“We don’t have AD (Adonai Mitchell) anymore. We don’t have ‘Pitt.’ So there’s probably gonna be more opportunities for me,” Downs said. “So, I’m excited for the new year and see what happens with it.”
Colts Staff On Josh Downs
With the offseason program over and just around a month away for the next training camp, the team will get a glimpse of who will be getting the main snaps in Michael Pittman Jr’s role.
The Colts coaching staff and front office spoke to the media and outlined the next steps for the offense.
“I think Josh Downs is freaking good. I do. I’ve always thought he’s good,” Indy general manager Chris Ballard said, via ESPN. “I think allowing him some more opportunities, we’re going to see some of the special stuff you’ve seen in the past, but more. So, that’s part of it too.”
Head coach Shane Steichen noted “those guys” Alec Pierce, Tyler Warren and Josh Downs will get more opportunities next season, saying he’s excited for the weapons.
Pittman Jr. was targeted 111 times in his final season with Indianapolis. Now with more targets to spread across, Josh Downs could be in line for the best season of his career yet.
Colts 11-Touchdown Weapon Tabbed X-Factor After Michael Pittman Jr. Trade