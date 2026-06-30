Colts 11-Touchdown Weapon Tabbed X-Factor After Michael Pittman Jr. Trade

With Michael Pittman Jr. now a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, another member of the Indianapolis Colts offense will have to step up.

Traded to the AFC North team to create cap space to retain Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce, the Colts are left without a solid wide receiver duo in Pierce and Pittman.

Indy added receiving options during the offseason, such as signing Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and drafting Deion Burks in the 7th round of the 2026 NFL Draft, but none jump out as the ‘Pitt’ replacement.

As training camp approaches, the Colts appear to look inward to find the replacement for Michael Pittman Jr.

Colts Third-Year Weapon Named X-Factor

The Indianapolis Colts’ lack of adding a talented, proven weapon to the offense in the offseason reveals the team will look at their current roster to find Michael Pittman Jr’s replacement

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton released a list of X-Factors for the upcoming season, naming Colts wide receiver Josh Downs, who could be the answer for the gap in the receiving game left behind by ‘Pitt.'”

“This offseason, the Indianapolis Colts traded wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers, a move that will open up more opportunities for Alec Pierce and Josh Downs,” Moton wrote. “Despite subpar quarterback play, Downs has shown promise as a reliable slot receiver… The former third-rounder led the Colts with 72 receptions in 2024. So, they know he can be a primary target in the aerial attack.”