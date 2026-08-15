Colts “Head-Turner” Defender Listed Potential Breakout Candidate

Cornerbacks Charvarius Ward and Sauce Gardner headline the Indianapolis Colts‘ secondary after both suffered long-term injuries during the 2025 season.

Now completely healed entering the fourth season of the Shane Steichen era, they will look to lock down opposing teams’ first two options in the pass game.

But if Ward and Gardner were to be injured again, it could spell trouble for the defense as the Colts CBs lack depth. Indy allowed 247.9 pass yards per game in the 2025 season, tied for the second-most in the league.

With the secondary needing some extra help in case the team is plagued by injuries again, a member of the Colts DB room may need to step up. One NFL analyst names a Colts defender who could have a breakout season due to their elevated role next season.

Colts Cornerback Named Breakout Candidate

The Indianapolis Colts strengthened their secondary after a season riddled with injuries in the 2025 season. But one analyst believes a second-year player could be the key contributor for Indy in 2026.

Rob Rang of Fox Sports released a list of potential second-year breakout players and named cornerback Justin Walley for Indianapolis.

“I’m so tempted to list Tyler Warren here as I think he’s a legitimate contender to lead all tight ends in receptions in 2026. After all, he finished tied for sixth among the position with 76 grabs for 817 yards and four scores as a rookie,” Rang wrote.

“But in terms of true breakouts, I’m excited for the opportunity awaiting Walley, who turned heads during training camp last year before tearing an ACL in a joint practice with Baltimore. With Kenny Moore no longer with the Colts, Walley will have first crack at the open nickel position and the former third-round pick possesses the quick feet and instincts to excel there.”

Walley, as noted, tore his ACL in training camp and has yet to make his NFL. Learning from Charvarius Ward and Sauce Gardner, the 23-year-old has plenty of time to develop and return to his former play that impressed many during last year’s camp.

The cornerback logged 10 pass deflections and 2 interceptions in his final collegiate season, while also recording 42 total tackles. Walley logged 27 pass deflections and 7 interceptions in his four seasons in the NCAA.

With the hole left by Kenny Moore, Justin Walley has the chance to cement his role on the Colts’ defense in 2026.

Head Coach on Justin Walley

Barring setbacks, Justin Walley appears on track to make his NFL debut in the 2026 season.

Head coach Shane Steichen lauded the cornerback after he suffered a torn ACL, saying his loss to the defense was a huge blow.