Keenan Allen Arrested Hours After Preseason Debut With Colts

Keenan Allen’s first game action with the Indianapolis Colts came Saturday as the veteran wide receiver continued getting familiar with his new team ahead of the 2026 regular season.

The 34-year-old joined the Colts earlier this month after the Colts signed him on August 19. The move reunited Allen with head coach Shane Steichen, who previously worked with him during their time with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers.

Allen entered Saturday’s preseason finale against the Detroit Lions after missing all but one training camp practice. He had pushed to get onto the field, and the Colts gave most of their healthy starters one series with the regular season approaching.

Keenan Allen Arrested in Downtown Indianapolis

However, the situation took an unexpected turn shortly after Allen’s preseason appearance.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen was arrested early Sunday morning in downtown Indianapolis, according to an IMPD police report and online jail records cited by “FOX59.”

The records list preliminary misdemeanor allegations of DWI and DWI while endangering a person. According to the police report, the incident occurred at around 1 a.m. Sunday, August 30, in the 100 block of South Meridian Street near West Maryland and South Meridian streets.

The booking records identify a 34-year-old Keenan Allen matching the description of the Colts receiver.

James Boyd also posted on X that Allen was arrested Sunday morning and faced two misdemeanor allegations for DUI, citing online jail records. Boyd noted that Allen had made his preseason debut the previous day in Indianapolis’ 25-16 loss to Detroit.

The Indianapolis Colts released a statement after Allen’s arrest became public.

“We are aware of the incident involving Keenan Allen last night. We are in the process of gathering more information and have no further comment at this time,” the team said.

Allen played only three snaps against the Lions. On the second play of the game, quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. connected with him for a 24-yard gain.

After the Colts’ opening drive ended with a 36-yard field goal by Blake Grupe, Allen left the game.

“It was good,” Allen said after the game, according to Colts.com. “Get out there, get your feet wet, play against some competition other than your defense and just get back in the groove of things.”

Allen’s Legal Situation Remains Developing

With the arrest now drawing attention, there are still important details surrounding Allen’s legal situation and the Colts’ response.

The allegations listed in the police and booking records are preliminary misdemeanors. At the time of reporting, no normal charges had been filed in online court records, according to “WTHR.”

That distinction is important because an arrest or booking record does not establish guilt or mean that formal court charges have been filed.

“WTHR” said it reached out to both the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Colts for comment and additional information.

The timing comes less than two weeks after Indianapolis signed Allen. The Colts announced the move on August 19, adding a six-time Pro Bowl receiver with 1,055 career receptions, 12,051 receiving yards, and 70 touchdowns.

Allen also made his Colts debut on Saturday, one day before the reported arrest. His appearance was intended to help him regain his game rhythm after limited participation in training camp.

The veteran receiver has spent most of his career with the Chargers and also played for the Chicago Bears in 2024. He entered Indianapolis with the opportunity to move higher on the NFL’s all-time receptions list during the 2026 season.

His legal situation remains subject to the formal court process, and there has been no official statement from the Colts regarding any impact on his status with the team.