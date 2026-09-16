Colts’ Keenan Allen Charged With 2 Misdemeanors

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen has been formally charged with two misdemeanors after his August arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Allen was arrested in downtown Indianapolis soon after signing with the Colts ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

“Court records show Allen is formally charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of equivalent to .15 or more,” according to local Indianapolis television station Fox 59.

According to Fox 59, an officer approached Allen’s car because he was parked in front of a no-parking sign around 1 a.m. on August 30.

“However, when the officer spoke to Allen, the receiver appeared to have ‘extremely slurred speech and glassy eyes,’ according to the probable cause affidavit,” reports Fox 59. “The responding officer also ‘observed the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath.’ Allen ‘constantly licked his lips, which is consistent with the ingestion of alcohol,’ according to the affidavit.

According to Fox 59, Allen’s eventual reading on a portable breathalyzer test was 0.224, almost three times the legal limit in Indiana.

“Allen failed several standard sobriety tests, showing a lack of smooth eye movement, difficulty in walking heel to toe and difficulty standing on one leg,” reports Fox 59.

Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper adds that the charge for operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.15 or more is a Class A misdemeanor “which carries a possible jail sentence of up to one year and a fine of no more than $5000. The other charge (operating a vehicle while intoxicated) can result in a jail term of no more than 60 days and a fine of no more than $500.”

Will Keenan Allen Be Suspended?

The NFL has a precedent for suspending players in the instance of charges like these.

“Allen also faces possible league discipline, which is typically a three-game suspension for alcohol-related offenses,” Alper writes.

It’s not clear yet on what timeline the league might be proceeding with potential discipline, but formal charges from the authorities potentially push the league toward whatever its next step will be.

Keenan Allen Played Week 1

Allen did make his Colts regular season debut on Sunday when Indianapolis lost to the Baltimore Ravens, 41-23.

The long-time Chargers star made six catches but totaled just 32 yards on those grabs.

Allen, 34, has played 12 of his 14 NFL seasons with the Chargers, including the 2025 campaign. He also mixed in a season with the Chicago Bears in 2024.

He has 1,061 career catches for 12,083 yards and 70 touchdowns during his time in the NFL.