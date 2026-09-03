Colts’ Kenny Moore Confusion Remains in Free Agency

Kenny Moore II has had a long and successful NFL career for the Indianapolis Colts.

At the moment, though, it seems unlikely to continue — and it’s at least a bit confusing.

Moore, the talented cornerback, remains a free agent with Week 1 only about a week away.

He has played 132 games in his NFL career, all for the Colts. He’s recorded 21 interceptions and has been a playmaker all over the field.

Despite that, it’s not just the Colts who haven’t brought back Moore. It’s the entire league that has opted, up to this point, not to sign him.

Kenny Moore’s Colts Career

Moore was an undrafted player who turned himself into a staple for the Colts for nearly a decade.

He was a 5-foot-9 cornerback coming out of unheralded Valdosta State. Those aren’t normally guys who pan out.

But as the NFL became more receiver-happy, Moore proved quite adept at playing as a nickel-back and guarding players in the slot.

With that skillset in mind, Moore earned himself a chance.

Once on the field, he simply made play after play.

Moore had six different seasons with the Colts of multiple interceptions — including three with three and two more with four.

Moore also almost always had at least a sack each season, and he had a knack for making plays as a tackler in the run game.

He did pretty much everything the Colts could want from him, and he appeared in double-digit games in every season, too.

Why Is Kenny Moore Still A Free Agent?

The question is stumping The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, who wrote about Moore in a new article this week.

“The Indianapolis Colts cut Moore in early May,” Popper writes. “He spent the first nine years of his career in Indianapolis. It is surprising that Moore still has not found a team for the 2026 season. Though he turned 31 in August, Moore remains one of the better nickel cornerbacks in the NFL. He is sound in coverage. He can defend the run. He can blitz. Nickels should be viewed as starters in the modern NFL. Last season, according to TruMedia, defenses were in nickel or dime packages — five or six defensive backs — on close to 70 percent of snaps. Teams in need of a starting-caliber nickel player should be targeting Moore.”

A player like Moore will be in particular demand as injuries pop up, and maybe Moore is biding his time to be sure that he’ll get an opportunity to play meaningful snaps.

Some veteran players wait it out every year, and they eventually prove that they can still be difference makers.

People who watched Moore play in Indianapolis won’t be surprised if he eventually makes noise for a new team. It’s just not yet clear which team that might end up being.