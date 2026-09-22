Colts’ Standout Kenny Moore Signs With New NFL Team

Kenny Moore was as reliable as they come for just about his entire NFL tenure with the Indianapolis Colts.

Up until this week, that was the only team he had ever played for in the league, but with the Colts not signing him back for 2026 and instead letting him linger in free agency, he was available for another team to add.

The Philadelphia Eagles decided to pounce.

Moore will be the newest member of Philly’s secondary:

Eagles are signing former Colts DB Kenny Moore II to their practice squad, per source. Moore was a Pro Bowler in 2021 — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 22, 2026

Indianapolis has given up a lot of damage through the air early this season, so maybe there’s some regret about not keeping Moore.

It’s too late now, though. Moore plays for the Eagles instead.

Kenny Moore’s Colts Career

Moore was an undrafted player who turned himself into a staple for the Colts for nearly a decade.

He was a 5-foot-9 cornerback coming out of unheralded Valdosta State. That’s not exactly a football factory.

But as the NFL became more receiver-happy, Moore proved quite adept at playing as a nickel-back and covering players in the slot.

With that skillset in mind, Moore earned himself a chance, and once he got a chance, he ran with it wholeheartedly.

Moore had six different seasons with the Colts of multiple interceptions — including three with three and two more with four.

Moore also almost always had at least a sack each season, and he had a knack for making plays as a tackler in the run game.

He did pretty much everything the Colts could want from him, and he appeared in double-digit games in every season, too.

Why Didn’t Colts Sign Kenny Moore?

That question stumped The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, who wrote about Moore in an article at the start of the regular season.

“The Indianapolis Colts cut Moore in early May,” Popper writes. “He spent the first nine years of his career in Indianapolis. It is surprising that Moore still has not found a team for the 2026 season. Though he turned 31 in August, Moore remains one of the better nickel cornerbacks in the NFL. He is sound in coverage. He can defend the run. He can blitz. Nickels should be viewed as starters in the modern NFL. Last season, according to TruMedia, defenses were in nickel or dime packages — five or six defensive backs — on close to 70 percent of snaps. Teams in need of a starting-caliber nickel player should be targeting Moore.”

The Eagles clearly saw something in Moore that the Colts, and potentially other interested suitors, didn’t.

The Lions had looked into Moore but hadn’t signed him, and now he heads to a different NFC contender.

Meanwhile, the Colts’ defense is going to have to figure out how to avoid getting shredded in Week 3, certainly not being helped by Moore’s departure.