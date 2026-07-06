Colts 12.5-Sack Defender Listed as Team’s “Most Promising Building Block”

Entering the fourth season of the Shane Steichen Era, the Indianapolis Colts look to make the playoffs for the first time under the head coach.

The only major coaching staff change for Indy was when the team parted ways with former defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and brought in Lou Anarumo to replace him.

Indianapolis’ defense changed under the new DC, but things could continue to build going forward. With 2026 approaching quickly, one NFL writer names an essential “building block piece” for the organization’s future.

Colts Third-Year Defender Named “Building Block”

The Indianapolis Colts impressed in the first half of the season, holding a 7-1 record before the season took a 180-degree turn. Indy finished the 2025 season with 39 sacks, right in the middle with the other teams in the league. With key pieces on offense now returning for the 2026 season, the team could focus on defense to help form a strong pass rush. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox names Colts EDGE rusher Laiatu Latu as the team’s “most promising building block” ahead of the 2026 season. “While Indy did add several new pieces to its defense this offseason… it has at least one promising defensive building block in Laiatu Latu,” Knox wrote. “Latu, a 2024 first-round pick out of UCLA, showed flashes during his rookie season but wasn’t a consistent difference-maker. However, he became that in 2025, finishing the year with 45 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 20 quarterback hits.”

“Now established as a disruptive edge-rusher and a full-time starter, Latu is potentially poised to make another jump. If players like CJ Allen, AJ Haulcy, and Arden Key can help boost Indy’s overall defensive efficiency, Latu should have a shot at double-digit sacks and Pro Bowl consideration.” Indianapolis defense allowed 247.9 yards last season, tied for the second-most in the league. This was in part due to the secondary (and other areas on defense) being plagued by injuries. With the offseason to heal, the secondary is looking among the better in the league. Charvarius Ward (concussions) and Sauce Gardner (left calf strain) will cover the receiving options, allowing Latu and the D-linemen to get room to get the opposing quarterback. Laiatu Latu is among the youngest starters on the defensive front and appears to get better with each season under his belt. Colts Defensive Coordinator on Latu

The Indianapolis Colts had some bright spots despite the losing streak to end the season, with Laiatu Latu being one of them.

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo lauded the pass rusher and expects great things for him in 2026.

“He’s not built like a typical defensive end,” Anarumo said of Latu, via Colts Wire. “He’s low, great lower body, strong, but when you see him up top, his upper body wasn’t as developed, and he’s done a great job of getting stronger over his career so far.”

“He’s a jack of all trades, man. He is going to be unbelievable as he continues his process as a football player. He’s on his way to 10 plus sacks last year. I think he’ll get there this year without a doubt. He’s always dialed in as a worker, as a teammate. Everything about him says team.”