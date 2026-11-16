The Indianapolis Colts were wise to sell at the NFL trade deadline. While they certainly could have gone even further by trading Jonathan Taylor and Daniel Jones, they still sent a lot of guys to other teams in exchange for draft capital. One of the more obvious trades they made was to send veteran defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a fourth-round pick. That move looks even wiser given San Francisco’s defensive struggles.

While the 49ers exploded for 46 points on offense against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, San Francisco’s defense nearly gave the game away by allowing 40 points. After the game, Buckner said to the media: “Winning feels like a loss to a bunch of us,” since the defense did not play well at all. The 49ers were hardly able to get any pressure on quarterback Dak Prescott the entire game and Buckner himself only had two quarterback pressures all game which suggests that the Buckner trade was not as immediately beneficial as San Francisco was hoping it would be.

Sunday was only Buckner’s second game back with the Niners so it is far too early to say the move is a bust from San Francisco’s perspective or anything like that. Maybe he just needs a little more time to get used to the defense the 49ers run but from the perspective of Indianapolis it seems like the Colts got rid of the veteran at the perfect time.

With him set to hit free agency after the season, there was really no reason to hold onto him especially since a reunion in free agency felt fairly unlikely given the fact that the Colts seem to be heading towards a rebuild. They got a fourth-round pick for him which may not have been the maximum they could have received, but the organization was classy enough to respect Buckner’s wish to return to San Francisco where he started his NFL career.

Colts were wise to move on from DeForest Buckner when they did

Now, Indianapolis can use that pick to draft a replacement for Buckner or try to improve the team in some other way. It’s pretty obvious that if the Colts are going to turn the ship around it is going to have to come from within which means they absolutely have to draft well.

The Colts have 10 draft picks in the 2027 NFL Draft and there is a chance they can get even more if they make more trades in the offseason. That puts them in a good position to get some young talent in the organization as they try to turn things around.