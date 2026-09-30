Colts Lose 36-Game Veteran to NFC East Team

The Indianapolis Colts have been poached and have lost a player on the practice squad.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, safety Juanyeh Thomas is signing with the Dallas Cowboys.

Sources: The #Cowboys are signing S Juanyeh Thomas, bringing him back to where his NFL career began. Thomas joined Dallas as an undrafted free agent and played in 36 games from 2022-2025, recording 62 tackles, 5 PBUs and 1 forced fumble. https://t.co/A5JQSvHGfS pic.twitter.com/qtkHCLQ9xp — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 29, 2026

“Sources: The #Cowboys are signing S Juanyeh Thomas, bringing him back to where his NFL career began. Thomas joined Dallas as an undrafted free agent and played in 36 games from 2022-2025, recording 62 tackles, 5 PBUs and 1 forced fumble.”

Thomas joined the Colts on a one-year deal during free agency before being a roster cut casualty before returning to the AFC North team’s practice squad.

The safety has not played a game in the 2026 season and returns to the team where he started his career to get playing time.

Juanyeh Thomas returns to Dallas and has chemistry with the current head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, but will have a new defensive coordinator, Christian Parker.

Juanyeh Thomas Post Heartfelt Message

Juanyeh Thomas is headed to Dallas, Texas, but did not leave without saying goodbye to the Indianapolis Colts.

After the news broke that the safety would leave Indy and return to the Cowboys, Thomas took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to say goodbye.

Was hard leaving the place I call home 💙 https://t.co/5nf2AEJaTA — Juanyeh Thomas (@STG_Yeh1) September 29, 2026

“Was hard leaving the place I call home,” with a blue heart emoji. Thomas also posted a picture of himself in a Cowboys jersey.

As mentioned, the defender did not play a single regular-season game for the Colts, but it shows how comfortable and loved he was in his short time with the franchise.

Thomas did feature in all three preseason games for Indianapolis and registered eight total tackles.

Now returning to Dallas, Juanyeh Thomas could get more playing time in a damaged secondary room.

Colts Snap Nine Game Losing Streak

The Indianapolis Colts were on the brink of extending their losing streak to 10 games that began in the 2025 season.

But thanks to a game-winning field goal by Spencer Shrader, that was prevented in Week 3 and earned their first win of the 2026 season.

“I think our guys communicated very well,” Shane Steichen said of the win, via Colts Wire. “I think they were all on the same page. I think we did a really good job of tackling. Third downs were good. The run game was really good. We did a hell of a job stopping the run. Everyone tackled, fit their gaps, and we gotta continue to do that.”

The Colts will now look to go on a winning streak against the Washington Commanders in Week 4.