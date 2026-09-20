Colts’ Losing Streak is Worst in NFL

The Indianapolis Colts are in the spotlight on Sunday Night Football.

It doesn’t really feel like bright lights that they’ve earned on Sunday, though, as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs in primetime in Week 2.

That’s because the Colts currently have the NFL’s longest-active losing streak.

Colts Losing Streak

Entering the matchup with the Chiefs, the Colts have lost eight games in a row.

That includes a 41-23 loss in Week 1 to the Baltimore Ravens.

It sure has been a long time since the Colts started last season 8-2.

They didn’t win again from there.

Inside Colts’ 8-Game Losing Streak

The Colts had one of the best offenses in football last season when they began the year 8-2.

Then Daniel Jones started to get dinged up, and things fell off the table.

The losing streak actually started in Kansas City against the Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 23. The Colts lost in overtime, 23-20.

They then played another close one, at home, a 20-16 loss to the Houston Texans.

The Jacksonville Jaguars took care of the Colts in the first weekend of December with a 36-19 victory.

Then it was Week 15, the first start for Philip Rivers. The Colts had a chance late in that game but lost 18-16 in Seattle against the Seahawks.

Then it was Monday Night Football for Rivers and company, but the defense let Indy down in a 48-27 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Jags got the Colts again in Week 17, a 23-17 triumph.

In Week 18, the Texans won 38-30 in a game started by the then-rookie Riley Leonard.

The Colts had a chance to win that game until the final minutes. Blake Grupe kicked a 22-yard field goal to go up 30-29 with 2:39 to play. But then Ka’imi Fairbairn made a 43-yarder for the lead with 12 seconds left, and Tommy Togiai returned a fumble for a touchdown at the buzzer.

That set the Colts up to come into this season and try to snap the skid, but they couldn’t in Week 1. Jones is back from his injuries, but it didn’t matter in an opener in which the defense couldn’t stop Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and Zay Flowers.

That’s the bad news about this early schedule, because the Chiefs won’t be easier. They fired on all cylinders in Week 1 as they handled the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. Patrick Mahomes was hurt at the end of last season, but he’s back and seems healthy, which means Kansas City will be a tough team for Indianapolis to ends its losing streak against.