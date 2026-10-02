Colts Get Major Injury Announcement for Week 4 vs. Commanders

The Indianapolis Colts have traveled a long way to play football in Week 4.

They’ve received some good news along the way, though, as they prepare to take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday in London.

The Colts won’t have to face Washington’s starting QB.

Jayden Daniels Injury News

Through Thursday, the Commanders had left open the possibility that talented third-year quarterback Jayden Daniels would start on Sunday against the Colts.

Daniels missed Week 3 as he recovers from a dislocated left (non-throwing) elbow, but he was still not ruled out as of Thursday.

But on Friday, the Commanders announced that Daniels will be out on Sunday.

It continues a disturbing trend for Daniels, who missed much of last season, in large part due to injury to the same elbow.

Daniels was a star as a rookie after being the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he still has a potentially long and exciting NFL career in front of him.

At the moment, though, the Commanders remain without their franchise QB.

As far as the Colts are concerned, it’s good timing. Indy is 1-2, coming off its first win of the season, and would really like to make the most of their trip to London and bring home a victory.

Who is Commanders’ Backup QB?

The Commanders will again turn to Marcus Mariota to start with Daniels out.

The veteran QB, a former No. 2 overall pick himself, led the Commanders to their first win of the season with a surprise Week 3 triumph over the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

Mariota is familiar with the Colts from his days with the Tennessee Titans, although that was a long time ago now — so there’s nothing much left from those days beside jersey colors.

Still, Mariota is a solid option for Washington. He’s not going to put them in harm’s way.

As his Week 3 win over Seattle showed, Mariota is a tough customer. The Colts will still have their hands full.

The depth chart does get thin beyond Mariota for Washington.

The QB2 in this setup is Athan Kaliakmanis, who was a seventh-round pick out of Rutgers. He put up big numbers in college but isn’t believed to have starter-level talent for the NFL. Washington will certainly be hoping that at least Mariota can stay on the field.

The Colts won’t have to worry about Mariota running quite as much at this stage in his career, but he’s still mobile, and Indy will have to be disciplined at all three levels of the defense to take advantage of Daniels’ absence and pick up a London win over Washington.